Lose Weight Without Diet: Expert Tips for Weight Loss After 50

Title: Lose Weight Without Diet: Expert Shares Tips for Healthy Weight Loss

Subtitle: Franco Berrino, Doctor and Founder of La Grande Via Association, Emphasizes the Importance of Proper Chewing and Early Dinner

In a world where obesity affects one billion people, with approximately 12% of Italy’s adult population being obese, losing weight without resorting to strict diets has become a dream for many, particularly those aged 50 and above. Dr. Franco Berrino, former director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the Cancer Institute of Milan and founder of La Grande Via association, believes that this global issue demands a revolutionary approach.

One of the key rules emphasized by Berrino is proper chewing. Numerous studies have found that overweight individuals often do not chew their food properly. These studies have shown that longer chewing stimulates the stomach to produce less of the appetite-stimulating hormone, ghrelin. In addition, it increases the production of cholecystokinin and GLP1 hormones in the intestine, which help reduce appetite and promote weight loss.

Another crucial guideline advised by Berrino is to eat dinner early in the evening, allowing a minimum of 14 hours between the last meal and breakfast. Studies have demonstrated that individuals who consumed a light dinner and a substantial breakfast, even with the same calorie intake as those who ate a light breakfast and a hearty dinner, experienced weight loss. Berrino explains that giving the body ample time to digest food and promoting a lighter dinner can be beneficial for weight management.

Berrino also emphasizes the importance of choosing foods that aid in weight loss. While potatoes should be avoided, all vegetables, particularly those high in fiber, are recommended. Whole grains, such as brown rice, are also advised, as they have a lower glycemic index and are rich in nutrients. Furthermore, Berrino warns against consuming cereals and muesli that contain added sugars or sweeteners, and instead encourages the consumption of legumes, which are low in glycemic index and inhibit fat absorption.

When it comes to fruit consumption, Berrino suggests moderating the intake of high-sugar fruits such as grapes, figs, and bananas. However, eating other fruits in abundance is encouraged. Nuts, such as walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, and pistachios, despite being calorie-dense, can aid in weight management.

Berrino also highlights the types of foods to avoid. Ultra-processed foods, including French fries, potatoes, sugary drinks, processed meats, refined flours, commercial sweets, and butter, are listed as the top culprits for weight gain, according to studies conducted by Harvard University.

Contrary to popular belief that carbohydrates lead to weight gain while proteins promote weight loss, Berrino clarifies that the key lies in choosing the right types of carbohydrates and proteins. Whole grains and legumes should be consumed in adequate amounts, while refined sugars, flours, and animal proteins should be limited.

Berrino advises against excessive animal protein consumption, which not only leads to weight gain but also poses potential health risks. High protein diets, with 40-50% of calories coming from protein, may initially cause weight loss due to appetite suppression. However, once individuals discontinue these diets, they often gain even more weight than before. Berrino suggests opting for a balanced diet consisting of whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and fruits, with occasional meat consumption.

In conclusion, losing weight without resorting to strict diets is possible with the right approach. Following Berrino’s guidelines of proper chewing, timing meals, choosing the right foods, and avoiding harmful products can lead to a healthier and more sustainable weight loss journey.

