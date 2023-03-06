Home Health Lose weight without dieting, the celebrity diabetes drug
Health

Lose weight without dieting, the celebrity diabetes drug

by admin
Lose weight without dieting, the celebrity diabetes drug

Lose weight without dietbut with the hiring of a drug for… diabetes. It’s about the semaglutide, drug originally developed and used for i patients with diabetes but used in the United States to combat obesity. However, the treatment would also be used by those who are not obese and, in fact, there are several celebrities and influencers who praise its beneficial effects on social networks. The same Elon Muskmulti-billionaire and owner of Twitter and Tesla, has admitted to using them.

The medicine would make you lose 15 to 20% of your weight in a short time without the support of diets or physical activity. In Italy, unlike the United States, semaglutide must be taken under strict medical supervision because by interacting with an intestinal hormone it is considered a invasive drug.

It is harmful to say that a drug can help you lose weight without matching a correct lifestyle“. So the nutritionist Nicola Sorrentino in connection with “Morning Five“. According to the expert, in our country there would be “no technical data sheet that certifies weight loss with the intake of semaglutide”. In the United States, the drug is also used to lose weight, but in Italy it is still prescribed only for diabetic subjects “So you have to be careful and rely on the doctor’s opinion”, concludes the expert.

See also  Training with elastic bands: all the advantages

You may also like

Ukrainian war, the direct. Ammunition shortage, Russians assault...

Zoonoses: When animals make people sick

The digital revolution that improves life

Tumors: deaths are down, but smoking hinders the...

From the first steps to competition: how to...

Is your health in danger? Apple tells you...

Cancers, mortality decreases in Europe

Trichinellosis: what it is, symptoms, cause and treatment...

«I prepare the digital will to talk to...

it hurts even when a friend runs away...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy