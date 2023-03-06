Lose weight without dietbut with the hiring of a drug for… diabetes. It’s about the semaglutide, drug originally developed and used for i patients with diabetes but used in the United States to combat obesity. However, the treatment would also be used by those who are not obese and, in fact, there are several celebrities and influencers who praise its beneficial effects on social networks. The same Elon Muskmulti-billionaire and owner of Twitter and Tesla, has admitted to using them.

The medicine would make you lose 15 to 20% of your weight in a short time without the support of diets or physical activity. In Italy, unlike the United States, semaglutide must be taken under strict medical supervision because by interacting with an intestinal hormone it is considered a invasive drug.

“It is harmful to say that a drug can help you lose weight without matching a correct lifestyle“. So the nutritionist Nicola Sorrentino in connection with “Morning Five“. According to the expert, in our country there would be “no technical data sheet that certifies weight loss with the intake of semaglutide”. In the United States, the drug is also used to lose weight, but in Italy it is still prescribed only for diabetic subjects “So you have to be careful and rely on the doctor’s opinion”, concludes the expert.