Lose Weight Without Losing Muscles: What the Experts Recommend

Lose Weight Without Losing Muscles: Expert Recommendations

Did you think you had to fill up on protein to lose weight without affecting your muscles? In reality, this is not the case. Let’s find out what the experts recommend.

They’ve always taught you that to lose weight, you have to gain lean mass and muscles because those with more muscles burn more calories to perform any action.

But often, when we lose weight, the first thing to drop is the muscles, which slows down our metabolism, and consequently, we gain weight or don’t lose a pound.

This is true, but how many times have you heard that only protein increases muscle and makes you lose weight? What if we told you that reality is quite different?

Let’s try to find out what we should eat, also from the words of the experts; the truth may surprise you.

What to Eat to Lose Weight Without Affecting Muscles

First of all, it must be borne in mind that there is no single diet that is good for everyone without distinction since each of us has a different energy requirement, which changes according to physical and motor activity, which should never be missing. Physical activity is essential in the process of losing weight, but even here, one must not exceed. Three sessions a week will be sufficient without exaggerating with cardio but alternating aerobic and anaerobic exercises, such as running and weights.

And then there are the mistakes to avoid at the table, as recommended on the pages of Elle by Elena Casiraghi, an expert in nutrition, who says, “Not hydrating properly, mainly taking carbohydrates, and an excess of protein per meal as happens, for example, for those who eat a first course for lunch and a second course for dinner. Then, eliminating carbohydrates from the diet compromises the maintenance of tone and lean body mass.”

But in practice, what should we eat?

The Recommended Foods

Doctor Roberto Zisa in the magazine Physical Culture recommends, “The first step to reducing body fat is cutting down on sugars and saturated fats, replacing them with whole foods. Choose fruits, vegetables, lean meats, low-fat dairy products, eggs, peanuts, and seeds. Eat slower-absorbing carbohydrates, such as sweet potatoes, oatmeal, and brown rice.”

And then he adds, “It is necessary to reduce the total intake of carbohydrates and considerably increase the daily protein intake. I personally recommend taking 2.2 grams of protein per kg of body weight per day. However, by decreasing the consumption of carbohydrates.”

However, many nutritionists agree: it is better to also include something satisfying for the palate and mood. Every now and then, a sweet or a snack can only do good for the mood, maintaining a ratio of 80% healthy food and 20% satisfying food.

In conclusion, losing weight without losing muscles requires a balanced approach to nutrition and physical activity. It’s not just about focusing on protein intake but also making wise choices in terms of overall diet composition. By incorporating a variety of whole foods, lean proteins, and slower-absorbing carbohydrates, individuals can maintain muscle tone and promote healthy weight loss. Remember, it’s all about finding the right balance that works for your unique energy requirements and goals.

