(ANSA) – TAVAGNACCO, FEBRUARY 20 – A man is hospitalized in serious condition who lost control of the scooter on which he was traveling yesterday evening, around 10pm, crashing into a pole. It happened along via Colugna, in Feletto Umberto di Tavagnacco. The man sustained serious injuries on impact.



After calling the single emergency number Nue112, the operators transferred the call to the regional health emergency operating structure. Sores nurses sent the crew of a medical vehicle and an ambulance. The wounded man was transported in serious condition to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.



The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Udine and the firefighters also intervened on the spot. (HANDLE).

