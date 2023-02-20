Home Health Loses control of scooter and crashes, severe – Medicine
Health

Loses control of scooter and crashes, severe – Medicine

by admin
Loses control of scooter and crashes, severe – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TAVAGNACCO, FEBRUARY 20 – A man is hospitalized in serious condition who lost control of the scooter on which he was traveling yesterday evening, around 10pm, crashing into a pole. It happened along via Colugna, in Feletto Umberto di Tavagnacco. The man sustained serious injuries on impact.

After calling the single emergency number Nue112, the operators transferred the call to the regional health emergency operating structure. Sores nurses sent the crew of a medical vehicle and an ambulance. The wounded man was transported in serious condition to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Udine and the firefighters also intervened on the spot. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy