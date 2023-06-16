Losing sight due to maculopathies, these unknown (06/16/2023)

«It is not known at all, it gives no signs of its presence, when it manifests itself it is already too late and, also thanks to the brain which compensates very well at the beginning, one finds himself visually impaired, with one’s work, one’s autonomy and the entire social sphere at risk»: this is how he sums up that insidious disease that is maculopathy Massimo Ligustro, president of the Macula Committee, a patient association committed to raising awareness of the need for prevention and early diagnosis. «To people who prefer to go to the optician, because it is more accessible and cheaper than an ophthalmologist, I just say to imagine the eye as our window on the world: here, the optician cleans the windows. Do we or not, after fifty years, also want to take a look at the frame and the frames of our window? It depends on the view itself. Screening exists, exists and immediately identifies the problem, allowing the person to maintain visual acuity and block the disease».
Raising awareness of the impact that age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema have on the lives of those affected and their families is the goal of the campaign «Your point of view matters – don’t let maculopathy stop you», promoted by Roche Italia under the patronage of Apmo Association of Eye Disease Patients, Macula Committee, Retina Italia ODV and Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (SISO). This is why more information is needed to spread the word prevention and early diagnosis.
These two maculopathies affect people over the age of fifty. There age-related macular degeneration it affects the part of the retina responsible for sharp and detailed central vision and, depending on how the macula is damaged, there are two types, dry and neovascular (wet), which is the most serious, leads to the uncontrolled growth of new abnormal blood vessels under the retina. It affects 20 million people worldwide and, if left untreated, can cause rapid and severe vision loss, making it the leading cause of blindness in the over 60s.
Similar in the effects of progressively worsening vision, but different in the cause and, therefore, not age-related, is diabetic macular edemawhich affects people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes: high glucose levels deteriorate the small blood vessels of the retina which, once damaged, begin to bleed and pour fluid into the macula.
While it is impossible to achieve complete remission of the disease, the main treatment for maculopathies targets blood vessel proliferation with vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors Vegf. In most patients, the treatment, administered through intravitreal injections, can improve vision if the diagnosis was early and the treatment was prompt and if performed in regular cycles over time.
Adherence is “fundamental for an important and significant recovery of vision and an active social and daily life” explains Professor Francesco Viola, of the University of Milan and director of the complex ophthalmology structure of the Irccs Foundation Cà Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico from Milan. Still, a problem remains, also due to logistical difficulties. «The first year, seven/eight injections are given, which take no less than five hours. Who is alone, who cannot afford a carer or a caregiver, how does he do?» insists Massimo Ligustro. “Sight is the first of our senses. Losing central vision, the one with which we recognize people, see the lock on the door or the gas switch, has consequences on daily life, on the possibility of working, and I remember that the monthly subsidy is around 298 euros, but also on the social sphere”. Since people wait months between an ophthalmological examination, an optical computed tomography examination of the retina and a diagnosis, Massimo Ligustro has created a website where you can quickly test your vision in search of distortions indicating disease in progress. He says: «I have been screening for years, in squares, in prisons, for television crews, and in these Occasions we have never found incidences lower than 10 people with maculopathy out of 100. In Italy, therefore, I estimate 6 million people». Not to mention that diabetes, another silent disease, is growing rapidly and therefore also the maculopathies connected to it.
«Despite the spread of maculopathies, there is still little information and little awareness today. Prevention should arise from the knowledge of when and how to carry out an ophthalmological check-up, what it means to live with these pathologies, what the patient’s and caregiver’s needs are. There is a lack of information on therapeutic pathways and on the fact that the loss of autonomy, due to reduced vision, is a real problem that often prevents these patients from taking care of themselves”, he comments Assia Andrao, president of the Retina Italia OdV association.
The campaign also includes free vision screenings nationwide (which will be announced on the dedicated page), with stops in various Italian cities such as Milan, Rome, Genoa. During the dedicated days, first-level eye examinations, carried out by a specialist and dedicated to the over 50s, will include a precise scan of the retina using optical coherence tomography. It starts on Saturday 17 June at the Teatro Manzoni (Via Alessandro Manzoni, 40), and continues on 1 July at the Bocciofila Caccialanza (Via Padova, 91) made available by the FIB – Italian Bocce Federation.