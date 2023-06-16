Losing sight due to maculopathies, these unknown (06/16/2023)

«It is not known at all, it gives no signs of its presence, when it manifests itself it is already too late and, also thanks to the brain which compensates very well at the beginning, one finds himself visually impaired, with one’s work, one’s autonomy and the entire social sphere at risk»: this is how he sums up that insidious disease that is maculopathy Massimo Ligustro, president of the Macula Committee, a patient association committed to raising awareness of the need for prevention and early diagnosis. «To people who prefer to go to the optician, because it is more accessible and cheaper than an ophthalmologist, I just say to imagine the eye as our window on the world: here, the optician cleans the windows. Do we or not, after fifty years, also want to take a look at the frame and the frames of our window? It depends on the view itself. Screening exists, exists and immediately identifies the problem, allowing the person to maintain visual acuity and block the disease».

Raising awareness of the impact that age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema have on the lives of those affected and their families is the goal of the campaign «Your point of view matters – don’t let maculopathy stop you», promoted by Roche Italia under the patronage of Apmo Association of Eye Disease Patients, Macula Committee, Retina Italia ODV and Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (SISO). This is why more information is needed to spread the word prevention and early diagnosis.

These two maculopathies affect people over the age of fifty. There age-related macular degeneration it affects the part of the retina responsible for sharp and detailed central vision and, depending on how the macula is damaged, there are two types, dry and neovascular (wet), which is the most serious, leads to the uncontrolled growth of new abnormal blood vessels under the retina. It affects 20 million people worldwide and, if left untreated, can cause rapid and severe vision loss, making it the leading cause of blindness in the over 60s.