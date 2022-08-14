Home Health Losing weight after menopause? You can, here’s how
Losing weight after menopause? You can, here’s how

Losing weight after menopause? You can, here’s how

Arriving at the dreaded menopause, the fear of not being able to lose weight rises, but today we will see an important diet that can be implemented in the menopause phase. The menopausal diet, as mentioned before, is essential to help you lose the accumulated pounds. Furthermore, nutrition plays a decisive role in coordinating and dealing with this period in the best possible way. In fact, it is a phase of life in which changes in the body are linked to life and diet behaviors capable of limiting the most annoying symptoms and also decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and overweight. Then, in menopause it is easier to gain weight, or more difficult to lose it.

Losing weight after menopause? You can, here’s how

This is why eating healthy, reducing overall caloric intake and increasing physical activity becomes essential. Also, in the menopausal diet, you need to integrate estrogen-rich foods, such as soy or legumes, to balance the decrease in natural estrogen with the phytoestrogens found in these foods. However, the decrease in muscle mass actually begins from the age of 40 and this is revealed by the reduction of the basal metabolism that does not derive from menopause but from age, so much so that it is a phenomenon that is also found in humans.

Menopause specifies an acceleration of weight gain for hormonal reasons which leads to a subsequent drop in basal metabolic rate. So after menopause it is more difficult to lose weight but it is still possible. It is important to intensify physical activity from pre-menopause, that period which can last up to two to three years and which coincides with the onset of lower estrogen production.

Movement at regular intervals, of any kind, especially aerobic, from climbing stairs to walking quickly, from swimming and water gymnastics to exercises in the gym at least 2-3 times a week, is a real panacea for fighting: increase in weight, cardiovascular disorders, progressive bone decalcification and stress and depression. To limit simple sugars, fried foods, salt and all those foods in which we find it “hidden”, such as nuts, salami or canned products, thus hindering water retention.

To make dishes tasty, it is ideal to use aromatic herbs and spices. So here’s how you can lose weight through life tricks and daily food routines.

