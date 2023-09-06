Losing weight doesn’t work – it can be due to four things

When you look in the mirror, you realize: Somehow the kilos aren’t falling off, on the contrary – you’re still gaining weight. Time for a weight loss check. Four things may be to blame for weight gain.

If you sleep badly, you have more appetite

According to a study by Keele University in Staffordshire, England, the ideal amount of sleep is seven hours. It is better to stick to this, because the body’s own substance leptin ensures a pleasant feeling of satiety.

But you don’t get enough of that if you don’t get enough sleep. In addition, lack of sleep increases the production of the hormone ghrelin. It increases the urge to eat – stupid when you’re trying to shed a few extra pounds, or at least maintain your weight.

Magnesium deficiency disturbs the metabolism

A nutrient deficiency can also provide life preservers.

Anyone who takes in too little magnesium through food, for example, inhibits their metabolism. As a result, he cannot properly utilize the food he has eaten and he gains weight.

A deficiency can be recognized by frequently cramping calves.

Sugar substitutes trigger cravings

Products with the ‘zero’ label quickly tempt people to reach for soft drinks and the like without a guilty conscience. However, you should reconsider that.

Although sugar substitute promises not to hit the hips due to its small number of calories, it does increase the appetite.

You eat when you’re really just thirsty

1.5 to 2 liters daily is the recommended amount of liquid for a healthy person. The body also needs it urgently so that the organs can work properly.

When losing weight, 500 milliliters of water are already good because they ensure that the metabolism works 30 percent more efficiently.

Tipp : If possible, you should spread your daily ration over the day and drink it when you are actually thirsty. In this way you get to know your thirst feeling better and don’t run the risk of confusing it with hunger.

