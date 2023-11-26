Losing weight doesn’t work: Which foods you should stop eating after 40

As you get older, losing weight becomes increasingly difficult. There are foods that actually make you gain weight. Read here which dishes you should stop eating after 40.

Everything used to be easier – even losing weight. When you were younger, you could eat whatever you wanted, meet friends every now and then to exercise, and the pounds would still fall off in your sleep.

Today it’s different: you just have to look at pizza, chocolate, etc. and you automatically gain weight.

You should no longer make a nutritional mistake after 40

The fact is: Anyone who eats the same diet as they did when they were younger tends to gain weight after 40. This is not just due to a series of changes that the body goes through – menopause, muscle mass decreases and fat increases. A certain type of carbohydrate can also cause you to gain weight.

You should avoid this carbohydrate after 40

In addition to the changes in the body listed, the metabolism also slows down with age. Carbohydrates found in highly processed foods should therefore be avoided.

Highly processed foods are foods and drinks that have gone through several processing steps and contain many ingredients and additives – for example sweets, muesli bars, baked goods, soft drinks, ready meals or sausage products.

Practice renunciation

This type of carbohydrate – which is unhealthy at any age but cannot be processed as quickly after 40 – does not provide any healthy nutrients, minerals, vitamins or antioxidants.

Insulin levels can therefore skyrocket and the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes or heart disease increases. In addition, increased consumption of sugar allows fat to be deposited better, which in turn means that inflammation levels in the body can increase.