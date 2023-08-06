Losing weight in summer: Six summer snacks burn a lot of fat

On hot summer days we are often too lazy to cook healthily. But instead of reaching for ice cream or a cold beer, you should try these six summer snacks. They let the metabolism run at full speed.

Especially in summer there are many culinary temptations: High-calorie snacks and drinks tempt you at barbecue parties, picnic trips and in the beach bar.

A snack in between is absolutely fine – but you shouldn’t eat too often. We have six healthy alternatives that really get your metabolism going, even at high temperatures.

Yoghurt with fresh berries

This fresh summer snack consists of seasonal summer berries and a portion of natural yoghurt. It is best to opt for Greek yogurt as it is particularly high in protein. If you like it sweeter, you can add some honey or agave syrup.

Add some nuts and seeds to the snack for an extra dose of healthy fats and your fat burner snack is ready.

Popsicles – healthy popsicles

Delicious popsicles are also available in healthy versions. And best of all: It is very easy to prepare yourself.

In a blender, add some unsweetened Greek yogurt with a dash of honey and your favorite fruit. Fill the finished mixture into popsicle molds and freeze them. The delicious and healthy popsicle is ready.

Watermelon – really refreshing

Probably the most popular snack in summer: watermelon. The fruit is low in calories, sweet and incredibly refreshing. Watermelon is the perfect snack when you have a sweet tooth. At the same time, the water-containing melon replenishes the fluid reservoir.

Guacamole – spicy filler

If you prefer a hearty meal, a guacamole is a good choice. Mix together the avocado, garlic, lemon juice and spices of your choice. You can also add chopped tomatoes if you like.

In combination with crispbread or healthy crackers, the guacamole fills you up and you don’t have to worry about cravings.

While avocados are high in calories, they also provide healthy fats and fiber. If you want to spice it up with some protein, you can eat an egg with it.

Lettuce Wrap – delicious summer lunch

This ingenious idea turns wraps into a low-carb variant: Instead of a flatbread, they simply wrap the ingredients in large lettuce leaves.

To ensure that all nutrients are covered, it is best to fill the lettuce leaves with a protein source such as chicken or tofu. Your favorite vegetables such as mushrooms, zucchini, onions or tomatoes should not be missing either. Round off the salad wraps with a delicious dip such as guacamole or hummus.

This healthy and delicious alternative to traditional wraps is perfect for a hot summer day and can also be prepared for everyday use in the office or when travelling.

Grapefruit – bittersweet vitamin bomb

Grapefruit is a true all-rounder. Due to the high vitamin C content, it promotes firm connective tissue. In addition, the contained vitamin C strengthens the immune system. The fiber and bitter substances from the grapefruit help digestion. In addition, the antioxidants in grapefruit have an anti-inflammatory effect and support heart health.

So, besides being a low-calorie snack, grapefruit has many health benefits.

Tipp: Cut the fruit in half and scoop out the flesh with a fork. In this way, the snack is prepared in no time at all.

