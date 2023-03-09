Longer, sunnier days cause important changes in the body and brain, which can facilitate weight loss. In what ways?

Less hungry The first of the “seasonal” changes concerns the fame which, as research published in theEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition, decreases as the temperature rises: this is about 86 fewer calories per day from autumn to spring and the trend continues in the summer. This happens because the body has to try to keep coolbut all of its functions, including digestion, generate heat, so eating less is one way to reduce our body’s workload.

You burn more calories The need to cool off is the same that allows for at the same time burn more calories in hot seasons: if you manage not to reduce the intensity of physical exercise, you will consume more energy because the body has to work harder.

Less craving for sugar For many people there is a direct correlation between mood and weather and, in the most extreme cases, gray winter days can trigger a kind of temporary depression (known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD) that increases craving for carbohydrates and as a result, it can lead to putting on weight. Being in a better mood when the weather is nice probably means using less food (usually sweets) as emotional compensation.

piÃ¹ vitamin D Although further and more in-depth research is needed, there would seem to be a correlation between the lack of vitamin D (the so-called “sunshine vitamin”, naturally produced by the body when it is exposed to sunlight), insulin resistance and the ‘obesity. See also here's what you don't have to eat absurd

More fruits and vegetables Unlike autumn and winter, when the table often runs the risk of turning into a feast of fatty and high-calorie foods, spring and summer are two nutritionally healthier seasons, given the greater availability of fruit and vegetables. This does not mean that temptations are banned, but given the variety of foods to choose from, it is easier to resist.