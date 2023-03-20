Home Health Losing weight on the treadmill, how to burn more calories: shocking results
Health

by admin
When you exercise on the treadmill, you can burn even more calories than usual – try these techniques, shocking results.

Running on the treadmill (Photo Pexels)

The treadmill is undoubtedly one of the most used tools by those who want to lose weight. With this particular contraption it is possible to reproduce a walk or even a run: speed is set, you change the intensity, you also change the floor level. The most modern ones have several interesting functions and monitor various parameters, including calories lost.

When an individual decides to exercise, he also evaluates how many calories he can lose with a given exercise. But be careful: the display of a treadmill can provide an indicative number. Doing physical activity on the ‘mat’, you can burn even more calories: actually a few techniques are enough. Let’s see together how to maximize results and how to change your training concept.

Losing weight on the treadmill: techniques to burn even more calories

Running on the treadmill (Picture from Instagram)

Those who want to lose weight must first of all pay attention to their diet: however, other parameters must also be evaluated, including the time of training. To lose weight, experts recommend exercising in the morning. Having made this small premise, it is good to know that the calories lost shown on the display or on your smartwatch represent only a number.

With a few tricks, it is in fact possible to burn more calories and reach your goals in a relatively shorter time. Let’s see together what to do to improve your training on the mat.

  • For one thing, you might swing your arms while running. Better to bend your elbows to 90 degrees and make short swings back and forth. As you improve movement, you can do so even with small weights.
  • Change running speed. Varying speed consumes more calories: experts suggest alternating a fast pace (between 11 and 13 km/h) with a slower pace, alternating pace for the entire duration of the workout.
  • Also vary the slope it’s a great thing to do. You don’t need to recreate an absurd climb: just swing the incline by 1 or 2%.
  • Recreate a route finally it is an extraordinary thing. Alternate three minutes of running with three minutes of weight exercises: the results on your body will be impressive.

