The time to get up and running in view of the swimsuit fitting is fast approaching. If we are looking for an effective way to do it effortlessly we are in the right place. We are about to discover the secrets of Jennifer Aniston’s form, her training and how to exploit it for our needs.

The end of March is just a few days away and we can’t put it off any longer. It’s time to change your diet and diet start training for the dreaded swimsuit test. Figuring out how to do it right and without getting hurt, however, is not easy. For this reason we should always get help from an expert personal trainer. Almost certainly a diva like Jennifer Aniston who at 54 shows off a 20-year-old physique has those who follow her. And if we want to lose weight quickly for the swimsuit rehearsal at 50, we can follow her training schedule. Let’s see what it is and if it really works.

Jennifer Aniston’s daily workout

Everyone wonders how Jennifer Aniston manages to keep that enviable body well into her 50s. Her secret? An Aerobic Interval Workout Dubbed “15+15+15”. The Hollywood diva alternates a quarter of an hour of spinning, one of cross training and one of running. All interspersed with a few minutes of rest between one exercise and another. A routine that seems to have two positive effects, according to fitness experts. The first is that, being composed of aerobic exercises, leads to consuming many calories and therefore to lose weight faster. The second is a psychological benefit. It is in fact much easier to tackle small work sessions instead of thinking about 45 minutes of exercises without breaks.

The exercises to do to lose weight fast

We found Jennifer Aniston’s workout secret. But how to adapt it to our needs? The secret is to keep the proportions of fifteen minutes between exercises. Over 50 the body has less aerobic and anaerobic resistance and short sessions are perfect for losing weight. The exercises, however, may vary. We can yesReplace spinning with a regular stationary bike. Or running with brisk walking which, if done in the right way, is also a panacea for circulation and breathing.

If we want instead also recover muscle tone and definition we can add another 10 minute session. We will fill it with exercises for arms and legs with elastic bands or with small weights of 1-2 kg.

Losing weight quickly for the swimsuit rehearsal at 50? Also pay attention to nutrition

Let’s dispel a false myth. As we age, if we want to lose weight quickly, training is not enough. It also serves change the diet. And spring is the perfect season to do it. These days we have available products such as The agretti, asparagus and artichokes. Foods that according to Humanitas experts seem to have excellent effects on the intestine, metabolism and diuresis.

To deflate the belly and increase the fiber load, however, they could work fruits such as kiwi, pears or apples. Let’s limit the consumption of refined foods, sugars, sausages and dairy products and we’ll be on point.