Loss of “protective mechanisms” drives lung cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Loss of “protective mechanisms” drives lung cancer.

The loss of two key ‘protector’ proteins initiates epigenetic changes that turn healthy lung cells into cancerous ones, according to new research from scientists at the University of California. VanAndel Institute (OR).

The results, published in “Cancer Research“, are among the first to demonstrate an entirely epigenetic origin of cancer cells and could have implications for future cancer treatment and prevention strategies.

Credit: Robina Weermeijer / Unsplash.

“Our findings shed new light on the importance of epigenetics in cancer developmentsaid Gerd Pfeifer, Ph.D., VAI professor and senior author of the study. “In theory, it is easier to target epigenetics than genetics in cancer treatment, which opens up new possibilities for therapeutic development“.

Epigenetic mechanisms regulate whether genes are “turned on” or “turned off” by adding or removing chemical tags called methyl groups. Inappropriate methylation wreaks havoc by turning genes on or off at the wrong time; for example, a gene that regulates cell death can be mistakenly turned off, allowing cancer cells to replicate out of control.

Pfeifer and his colleagues focused on two proteins that protect more than 4,000 genes from inappropriate methylation: TET and RYBP.

Read the full text of the article:

Deficiency of the Polycomb protein RYBP and TET methylcytosine oxidases promotes extensive CpG island hypermethylation and malignant transformation.

Wei Cui, Zhijun Huang, Seung-Gi Jin, Jennifer Johnson, Kin H. Lau, Galen Hostetter, Gerd P. Pfeifer;

Cancer Res 2023;

Source: VanAndel Institute

