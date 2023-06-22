Home » Loss of the Y chromosome can promote the growth of bladder tumors. « Medicine in the Library
Loss of the Y chromosome can promote the growth of bladder tumors.

A study by Cedars-Sinai Cancer researchers using both human and mouse data showed that the loss of the Y chromosome — a common part of the male aging process — may allow bladder cancer to escape the immune system, but it can also make tumors more sensitive to immunotherapy.

Y chromosomes can be gradually lost from male cells as they age. This has been linked to cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as several types of cancer.

The director of the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai says: “Our findings imply that when cells lose their Y chromosome, they run out of T cells. And without T cells to fight cancer, the tumor grows aggressively”.

Preliminary unpublished data show that loss of the Y chromosome also makes prostate cancers more aggressive“said Prof. Theodorescu.
Our researchers postulate that the loss of the Y chromosome is an adaptive strategy that cancer cells have developed to evade the immune system and survive in more organs“said Dr. Shlomo Melmed.

Read the full text of the article:
Y chromosome loss in cancer drives growth by evasion of adaptive immunity.
Abdel-Hafiz HA, Schafer JM, Chen X, et al.
Nature. 2023. doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06234-x

Fonte: Cedars-Sinai Cancer

