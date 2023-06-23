Loss of the Y chromosome makes bladder cancer more sensitive to immunotherapy

(Foto: National Cancer Institute su Unsplashonal Cancer Institute su Unsplash)

Il Y chromosome it is one of the two sex chromosomes, and characterizes male cells. As we age some cells can lose it naturally, a phenomenon which the scientific community refers to as “loss of the Y chromosome”. For the first time one studio of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, led by Dan Theodorescu, and published on Nature, demonstrated the correlation between this trait and increased aggressiveness of the bladder canceralso helping to understand why some bladder tumors respond better to immunotherapy with inhibitors of checkpoint immunitari.

The loss of the Y chromosome

The finding that aging male cells can lose their Y chromosome is not new. Similarly, chromosome loss has been associated with several diseases, including cancer, including bladder cancer. But what that meant clinically and biologically was unclear. However, today we know that the loss of this chromosome in a tumor tissue implies a greater aggressiveness of the tissue itself, thus correlating with a poorer prognosis in the patient. At the same time, however, understanding it could help to optimize intervention strategies.

The effects in bladder cancer

The researchers studied bladder tumors with or without a Y chromosome in animal models, observing how the diseased tissue grew. The faster a tumor tissue proliferates, in fact, the more aggressive it is. And it is in this way that the researchers have been able to observe that the tumor tissues in which the Y chromosome was absent they were more able to grow but also to evade the immune system of the host.

In particular loss of Y chromosome gives tumors greater resistance to the action of T lymphocytes, especially T lymphocytes cytotoxic – or CD8+. At the same time, however, their sensitivity to a class of anticancer therapies increases, the immune checkpoint inhibitors. In fact, the immune system tumor relationship causes more molecules targeted by inhibitors to appear on the surface of T lymphocytes (the so-called PD proteinsprogrammed cell death, which act as a kind of brake on the immune system). This increased expression, although related to a greater “depletion” of the cytotoxic capacity of the cells, also makes them more sensitive to treatments.

This, the experts conclude, could make it possible to optimize the use ofcancer immunotherapy. In fact, what has been observed also confirms the data collected in humans: in patients with bladder cancer without a Y chromosome and treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors the response is better.

