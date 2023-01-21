Vision loss can affect everyone, young and old, at some point in their life. There genetics plays an important role but that’s not all. Often bad habits related to technology, increasingly present in our lifestyle, also affect this problem: from the close distance from electronic devices, to the lack of adequate lighting while reading, up to the scarce breaks once it is tired excessively sight (through the use of PCs or through study).

The eyes are organs that should be checked from an early age. In particular, the years of school age (6-10 years and beyond) should be monitored in order to verify the onset of vision loss. In adulthood, however, it is recommended to carry out periodic visits to monitor eye health.

Few know that food can considerably improve the health of our eyesas it allows our body to take in the essential nutrients for their proper functioning.

Symptoms of decreased vision

Progressive vision loss can present itself in various ways: myopia, cataract, glaucoma, astigmatism, and so on. There are some symptoms that you shouldn’t underestimate when your vision starts to decrease. After the first appearance of these symptoms it is recommended to seek immediate medical attention ophthalmologist, who will decide whether to prescribe contact lenses or glasses. In some cases, surgery can also be used, such as for myopia and cataracts.

The symptoms that trigger the alarm bells are: bad headacheas the eyes are subjected to excessive stress, so it is advisable not to strain them too much; the double viewbecause when you see two images of the same object, it is most likely astigmatism; the appearance of halos. The latter problem occurs especially at night. Another symptom that should not be overlooked is the blurred visionwhich can occur in one eye or both.

What to eat for vision loss

Some foods help preserve eye health and slow down its aging: