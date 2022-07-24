The singer Noemi returns to talk, a year and a half later, about the long and tiring journey that led her to lose weight consistently: “But this stuff is not done alone. I asked for help, did psychotherapy. I still do it, because no conquest is ever definitive, and I’m afraid to go back ”.

Singer Noemi surprised everyone when al Sanremo Festival 2021 she had appeared considerably thinner and with a new fabulous look. A path, the one undertaken by Noemi, which as explained several times has led her to lose weight, but which she has not only understood a plan aimed at losing weight but also to feel good about herself. In fact, the singer said she had undertaken a psychotherapy course which is still unfolding and which has actually opened the doors to a new life for her. More beautiful and more serene.

I have not lost weight, I came back thin, as I had always been. In the middle, I had gained weight due to a stress that I could not manage. We musicians do a beautiful job, but it’s an environment in which every single one is an ordeal, either live or die. And with those kilos I wanted to put on an armor between me and the possibility of failure. I changed the balance, put me at the center of my life. It was exhausting, sometimes painful, even for the people I love. But they understood what was happening to me and respected it, even encouraged it.

Noemi’s example

Noemitalking about its history and its difficulties, to the journalists of “Today”, he also wanted to invite everyone to ask for help in times of need. Because only with the help of others, and in many cases even of real professionals, can moments of psychological difficulty be overcome:

But this stuff is not done alone. the I asked for help, did psychotherapy. I still do it, because no conquest is ever final, and I’m afraid to go back. In this country mental health is taboo. Why on earth if I break my leg I go to the orthopedist and if I have a problem in my head I have to be ashamed to get help to fix it? Getting help is an act of awareness.

In short: follow the example.