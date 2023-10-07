Lots of aerial roots, no flowers? This is how orchids bloom again!

In itself, it is a good sign when orchids develop new plant parts because it means that it is comfortable and that you are taking good care of it. So a reason to be happy, or not? Does your orchid have many aerial roots and are busy growing more, but there are no flower shoots to be seen anywhere?

If orchids do not produce flowers, there can be various reasons. Because what stimulates the plant to sprout and grow is not always enough for new flowers to form.

Orchids have many aerial roots: stay away from them!

It is completely wrong to assume that many aerial roots are unnecessary and may even drain the plant’s energy so that it can no longer produce flowers. For this reason, many people make the wrong decision when cutting the roots of the orchid.

The fact is that the aerial roots serve the purpose of absorbing nutrients through the humidity in the air. If orchids have a lot of aerial roots, it’s more likely because they’re striving for more nutrients. So don’t deprive them of this source, because then you can wait a long time for new flowers.

Exceptions are of course the dried ones, which you should even remove for aesthetic reasons and to avoid illness.

Another reason that stimulates the formation of many roots and delays the flowering period is lack of space. In this case, you should repot the orchids. You can read exactly how to do this here.

Care for the orchid properly

If orchids have lots of aerial roots but no flowers, you should also think again about care. Above all, the amount of fertilizer should of course be right, but the location must also be right. What should you consider if you want to get your orchid to bloom again?

Water correctly depending on the season

Like all plants, orchids have their growth and rest periods during which their water needs change. But temperatures also influence the amount of moisture required.

The general rule:

Water particularly frequently in summer and during the growing phase. Depending on whether you are dipping or watering, water once or twice a week. In winter, when the rest phase usually occurs, it is enough to water the plant once every two weeks.

A notice: The resting phase can last for different lengths of time from orchid to orchid, but also for a single specimen. As soon as you notice signs of new growth (new roots or leaves), you can assume that you should water again as usual.

Without fertilizer there is no strength for flower shoots

The plant is already busy growing new leaves and roots. If the nutrient supply is inadequate, how can it be strong enough to produce flowers? If orchids have a lot of aerial roots but no flowers, that could also be the reason.

Fertilize:

During the growing season (usually from spring to fall) at least once a month, preferably every two weeks. During the rest period in winter, refrain from fertilizing to avoid over-fertilization.

You can find out more about “fertilizing” here.

No flowers if it’s too dark

Some orchid owners report that a change of location has solved their problem of missing flowering. Orchids will no longer bloom if, for example, there is not enough light for them. At the same time, too much sun also stresses the plant and prevents it from concentrating on producing flowers.

The location should:

Be bright, free from direct sunlight, and warm.

The window sill has established itself as the best place, especially a window on the east side, where the still weak sun shines in for a short time at most in the morning hours. The north window does not receive direct sunlight, but it could be too dark. The south window is only permitted during the cooler months, unless you can provide shade through blinds, for example (but be careful: don’t darken it too much!).

No flowers? This is how you stimulate new flower shoots

Are you sure that you are doing everything right when it comes to caring for them, but the orchids still have lots of aerial roots but no flowers? There is a simple trick you can use to stimulate and promote flower formation:

Lower the temperatures in the room

Provide periods of lower temperatures to mimic winter. But that doesn’t mean temperatures below zero. Instead, they should be around 15 degrees. The orchids ideally stay in this cool environment for about 2 months before you put them back in their old location. Don’t neglect orchid care during this time!

You can find out here how to get the orchid to bloom after the dormant phase.

