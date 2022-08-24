In Italy, diabetes is unfortunately a very widespread disease. It is estimated that as many as 3.5 million Italians suffer from diabetes.

But the most sensational thing is that even many Italians suffer from it without even realizing it. It is therefore a disease that has a strong social impact and which can affect the life of those affected in a more or less serious way.

So the INPS fielded a whole series of help which can be used to help diabetics and it is very important to know them because in many cases diabetics do not even require them even though they are entitled to them.

Aid for Diabetes

Let’s see what is provided for diabetes sufferers. First of all, since 2019 there is the accompanying allowance which is even worth 517.84.

But also for the family there are paid leave for three days a month. It should be noted that aid for diabetics can be really substantial. So who has this kind of help has a cash amount and also enrollment in the protected categories but this only happens if the disability exceeds 46%. There is also a right to a disability pension and there is also a right to a pension due to disability but limited to public employees. When you have diabetes you are even entitled to early retirement.

Monthly check and help of many types

In fact, diabetes allows you to retire at 55 years and 7 months for women and at 60 years and 7 months for men. However, to have an early retirement disability must be at least 80%. Other aid for diabetics is two extra months of notional contributions for each single year but in this case the disability must be at least 74%. If the disability is at least 74%, there is 286.81 euros per month. If, on the other hand, the disability leads to an impossibility to carry out the normal activities of daily life, the accompaniment is also triggered. In this case, between one help and the other you get to even exceed 800 euros per month.

How to apply for INPS aid

It is important to specify that the disability will be between 41 and 50% for type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. complications such as nephropathy or maculopathy the disability can even be quantified between 91 and 100%. All these aids must be requested from INPS which, however, obviously will have the patient assessed by their own before providing them medical commission.