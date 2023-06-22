Lottery of receipts 2023: winners of the June 22 extraction

Home » News » Lottery of receipts 2023: winners of the June 22nd draw

Lottery of receipts: the fourth weekly draw of the current month was held today, Thursday 22 June 2023. Next appointment for next Thursday 29 June. Let’s see in detail what are the winning codes and the related prizes.

Today Thursday 22 June the new weekly draw was held Lottery of receipts 2023. As many as 15 prizes up for grabs for buyers participating in the lottery, which become 30 if we also consider those in favor of merchants.

Let’s see all of them in detail winning codes of the fourth weekly draw of the month of June and the relative prizes.

Receipt lottery: weekly draw on 22 June

As now happens every Thursday, today 22 June theweekly draw of the Lottery of Receipts 2023relating to the expenses incurred from 12 to 18 June 2023.

In total there are 30 prizes awarded: 15 prizes worth 25 thousand euros for buyers and 15 prizes from 5 thousand euros for merchants.

The 15 codes extracted partly refer to expenses incurred in proximity businesses and partly refer to receipts issued at supermarkets, commercial chains and other stores of large-scale retail trade.

In order to participate in the lottery of receipts, you must first have your own lottery code, which corresponds to a series of numbers and letters that is attributed on the basis of one’s tax code. Thereafter, valid purchases must be made from physical merchants. The weekly draws are held every Thursday of the month, while the monthly draws take place on the second Thursday of the month.

Weekly draw on June 22nd: the winning codes

Below we report the 15 winning codes from the weekly draw on June 22, 2023:

1454-0139 99MEX069024;

1476-0432 3BIWB005029;

1730-0133 2CMQP200562;

1544-0115 53SNS302870 20080020;

2353-0127 53SNS302601 00030006;

1661-0093 96SRT000367 39010005;

1489-0076 99SEA002148 B2550034;

1101-0018 53SNS302002 65300007;

1127-0225 3BSDP001407 10440006;

1800-0018 53SNS300456 10760022;

1459-0210 3BIWB001332;

1647-0078 88S25000596 80350017;

1412-0112 99MEX070037;

1381-0032 88S25001185 03630052;

1827-0129 53SNS300972 03940002.

