The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 8 pm. The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals, plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet.

Lotto winning numbers Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 1 April 2023: Bari: 52 – 14 – 45 – 40 – 38

Cagliari: 15 – 20 – 71 – 22 – 47

Firenze: 38 – 16 – 49 – 22 – 29

Genova: 35 – 66 – 75 – 33 – 41

Milano: 82 – 61 – 85 – 58 – 72

Napoli: 52 – 76 – 3 – 67 – 57

Palermo: 65 – 48 – 73 – 27 – 45

Roma: 3 – 43 – 74 – 27 – 20

Torino: 6 – 61 – 63 – 88 – 68

Venezia: 46 – 36 – 19 – 13 – 76

National: 6 – 5 – 21 – 65 – 66



The 10eLotto lucky streak Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning numbers of 10eLotto from the last draw are: 3 – 6 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 20 – 35 – 36 – 38 – 43 – 45 – 46 – 48 – 52 – 61 – 65 – 66 – 71 – 76 – 82 Gold number: 52

Double gold: 52 – 14 Extra: 13 – 19 – 22 – 27 – 33 – 40 – 49 – 58 – 63 – 67 – 73 – 74 – 75 – 85 – 88

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6. See also Listeria: withdrawn batch of sweet gorgonzola Italian pastures - Ultima Ora Superenalotto jackpot of 1-4-2023: €10,300,000 The 6 numbers of April 1, 2023 have been drawn and many are waiting to hear about the lucky series. The winning combination is: 5 – 22 – 36 – 47 – 73 – 75 The Joker number is: 51

The Superstar number is: 78 The jackpot for the next draw on 4 April 2023 will be €11,300,000



The latecomers Next Lotto draw: late numbers For the next Lotto draw on April 4, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers: Roma 23 (missing from 148 draws)

Cagliari 17 (missing from 97 draws)

Venice 38 (missing from 90 draws)

Roma 69 (missing from 87 draws)

Genova 60 (missing from 84 draws)

Milano 6 (missing from 84 draws)

Torino 3 (missing from 81 draws)

Roma 68 (missing from 77 draws)

National 67 (missing from 75 draws)

Turin 80 (missing from 73 draws) For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests: Bari 73 (missing from 70 draws) – 17 (from 62) – 65 (from 61)

Cagliari 17 (missing from 97 draws) – 21 (from 56) – 29 (from 47)

Florence 77 (missing from 50 draws) – 86 (from 49) – 72 and 69 (from 45)

Genova 60 (missing from 84 draws) – 85, 51, 40, 25 (from 55) – 32 (from 53)

Milano 6 (missing from 84 extractions) – 39 (from 71) – 34 (from 69)

Naples 27 (missing from 52 draws) – 29 (from 44) – 49 (from 41)

Palermo 60 (missing from 60 draws) – 90 (from 56) – 73 (from 47)

Rome 23 (missing from 148 draws) – 69 (from 87) – 68 (from 77)

Turin 3 (missing from 81 draws) – 80 (from 73) – 7 (from 50)

Venice 38 (missing from 90 draws) – 69 (from 58) – 89 and 28 (from 57)

National 67 (missing from 75 draws) – 10 (from 66) – 78 (from 65)

The late numbers of the Superenalotto: 84 (yes 65) – 11 (yes 63) – 18 (yes 53) – 33 (yes 48) – 12 (yes 44) – 51 (yes 38)

371.1 million euros. It is the largest jackpot in the 25-year history of Superenalotto and it was won on February 16, 2023. The history of Superenalotto is therefore rewritten: the figure is the highest not only for Italy, but for the whole world. The winning sestina arrived after almost two years of waiting

"The win with '6' points of 371,287,058.70 euros was achieved thanks to a carat system played through the Sisal systems bulletin board". who hit the Superenalotto super prize of 371,133,424.51 euros will go 4,123,707.71 euros each, calculate Agimeg. Each of them, recalls the specialized newspaper, spent a share of 5 euros

With that of tonight there are 126 wins with the "6" made since the birth of SuperEnalotto. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category wins, they have been distributed prizes for over 5 billion euros


