Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Friday 11 August 2023

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: today’s draws Friday 11 August 2023 live on Today.it. First all the Lotto wheels, then the six winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly number and the Superstar (with the relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. No 6, 5+1, or 5 was hit in today’s draw, but 275 lucky players hit 4, winning €660 each. The Jackpot up for grabs for the next SuperEnalotto draw thus rises to over 39 million euros.

This Page you will find all the winning numbers.

The Lotto numbers of today’s competition, Friday 11 August 2023. The numbers of the ten wheels plus the national one are communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency around 20.

Bari 65 38 48 42 82 Cagliari 8 12 75 29 90 Florence 70 46 58 55 44 Genoa 61 25 40 38 60 Milan 56 46 23 59 33 Naples 39 88 49 70 68 Palermo 45 63 17 67 83 Rome 37 83 55 41 82 Turin 29 25 89 62 58 Venice 39 36 19 69 70 National 31 5 4 12 41 28

If you don't see the numbers correctly, reload the page

The winning sestina of SuperEnalotto today, Friday 11 August 2023, together with the Jolly number and the Superstar.

SuperEnalotto winning combination today: 45 83 69 46 52 31 Jolly number: 76 Superstar number: 34

Check the odds and winnings:

In today’s SuperEnalotto draw, Friday 11 August, no lucky person hit ‘6’ or ‘5+1’. No 5, but 275 lucky ones hit the 4, winning 660 euros each. The Jackpot up for grabs for the next SuperEnalotto draw thus rises to over 39 million euros.

THE ODDS CATEGORY NUMBER OF WINS THE ODDS points 6 0 € 0.00 points 5+1 0 € 0.00 points 5 0 € 0.00 points 4 275 € 659.22 points 3 10,140 € 42.45 points 2 176,608 € 6. 79

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Friday 11 August 2023.

10eLotto numbers: 8 12 25 29 36 37 38 39 45 46 48 56 58 61 63 65 70 75 83 88 Gold number: 65 Double gold: 65 38

