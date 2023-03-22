LottoSuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: today’s draws Tuesday 21 March 2023 on Today.it. Live on this page the drawing of the winning SuperEnalotto numbers and the winning combinations of Lotto and 10eLotto of tonight: first all the Lotto wheels, then the six SuperEnalotto numbers plus the number Jolly and the Superstar – with the relative odds -, and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. In today’s draw, Tuesday 21 March, no “6” or “5+1” was won, but as many as 8 players hit the “5”, winning over 30,000 euros each. The jackpot for the next SuperEnalotto draw thus exceeds 72.5 million euros.

The Lotto numbers of today’s competition, Tuesday 21 March 2023. The numbers of the ten wheels plus the national one are communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Bari 87 31 14 24 59

Cagliari 8 36 33 86 57

Firenze 52 85 67 71 16

Genova 30 36 72 5 27

Milano 70 90 36 26 16

Napoli 82 75 69 22 20

Palermo 3 38 59 81 4

Roma 17 73 8 34 53

Torino 10 74 37 89 62

Venezia 26 64 32 83 88

National 12 28 75 44 13

If you don’t see today’s Lotto winning numbers please reload the page a this link.

The winning numbers of today’s SuperEnalotto Tuesday 21 March 2023, together with the number Jolly and al Superstar.

SuperEnalotto winning combination today: 30 36 16 15 71 10

Numero Jolly: 59

Superstar number: 63

Check the odds reserved for the winners: if you don’t see them, click on this link. In today’s draw, Tuesday 21 March, no “6” or “5+1” was won, but as many as 8 players hit the “5”, winning over 30,000 euros each. The jackpot for the next SuperEnalotto draw thus exceeds 72.5 million euros.

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Tuesday 21 March 2023.

10eLotto numbers: 5 22 24 32 33 34 37 59 67 69 71 72 81 86 89

Gold number: 87

Double gold: 87 31





