Louvre and Versailles evacuated: bomb alerts in Paris

Exceptional closure of the Louvre museum in Paris, the most visited in the world, for “security reasons” linked toterrorism alert which since yesterday has been raised to the highest level throughout France: a measure taken after a young man attacked a school in Arras, killing a teacher and injuring two other people while shouting “Allah Akbar”. According to a management statement, the closure at 12pm on Saturday is due to “verification measures” after “the Louvre has received a message written that signaled a risk for the museum and its visitors. We have chosen to evacuate it and close it for the day while we carry out essential checks.”

“I had recently entered with my wife and my son” he tells Republic the Italian Emanuele Silvi on holiday in the French capital. “We were going to the first floor to see the Mona Lisa. But just as we were going up the alarm went off, the security guards they blocked us and they told us to get out. The museum – he confirms – has been completely evacuated. Now he is surrounded by the police.”

After the evacuation and closure of the Louvre Museum in the early afternoon it was the turn of another emblematic place: the Palace of Versailles, evacuated due to a bomb threat. It will remain closed for the rest of the day. The bomb threat was raised after an anonymous message on the site moncommissariat.fr.

Yesterday the Borne government raised the attack alert in France to the highest level, after the murder of a teacher in Arras committed by a radicalized Muslim student.