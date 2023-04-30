Love and relationship: How to recognize an egoist

Stefanie Stahl is Germany’s best-known psychotherapist. Her books became bestsellers. Together with the podcast professional and psychologist Lukas Klaschinski, she writes for the every two weeks stern about love, sex and family issues. This episode is about selfishness in relationships. Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski: One of the most common areas of contention in partnerships is the fact that one side makes decisions on its own. Selfishness can quickly become the kryptonite of an otherwise well-functioning relationship. Partnership always means a willingness to compromise, so not always just listening to yourself, but also listening to the other person. However, if this willingness is unbalanced, it not only harms the individual, but also the couple relationship.