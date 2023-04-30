Home » Love and relationship: How to recognize an egoist
Health

Love and relationship: How to recognize an egoist

by admin
Love and relationship: How to recognize an egoist

Stefanie Stahl is Germany’s best-known psychotherapist. Her books became bestsellers. Together with the podcast professional and psychologist Lukas Klaschinski, she writes for the every two weeks stern about love, sex and family issues. This episode is about selfishness in relationships.

Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski: One of the most common areas of contention in partnerships is the fact that one side makes decisions on its own. Selfishness can quickly become the kryptonite of an otherwise well-functioning relationship. Partnership always means a willingness to compromise, so not always just listening to yourself, but also listening to the other person. However, if this willingness is unbalanced, it not only harms the individual, but also the couple relationship.

See also  Help for Parkinson's patients from a "dancer" robot

You may also like

Diet pills, does it really work? Miracles don’t...

ASCO updates guidelines on prophylaxis and treatment of...

With the Dukan diet you lose weight in...

F1, live Baku race: Leclerc and Ferrari challenge...

Felipe Anderson gives the blue and whites the...

a thousand Roman greetings in via Paladini

What foods do the human brain need? –...

“I’m angry… I don’t know what’s behind it”

Inter-Lazio 0-0: Lukaku-Correa up front, Sarri with Milinkovic...

LIVE Inter-Lazio, the official formations: no LuLa, there’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy