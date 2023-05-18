Love and relationship: That’s why you should formulate your fantasies

Stefanie Stahl is a bestselling author and psychotherapist, Lukas Klaschinski is a podcast star and psychologist – the two of them write a column together every two weeks on topics related to love, family and partnership. This issue is about sex and trust. By Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski: According to surveys, only one or every second German talks about sexual desires in their own relationship. However, many would like their partner to be more open. Approximately half of the women state that they cannot live out their sexual fantasies, with men the figure is even higher. It is interesting that the longer the relationship lasts, the more silent people become about sex. I find that totally surprising, since trust actually grows as the relationship lengthens.