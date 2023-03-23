How to act to eliminate love handles, which basically everyone likes but which it would be better to limit as much as possible.

Love handles, so much “keep” to evoke as sometimes annoying and that we would like to limit as much as possible if not really eliminate. For many women it is impossible to wear slightly tighter clothes for this very reason.

Unfortunately, if we eat wrong, then there is an increased probability of developing love handles, which are made up of subcutaneous fat or visceral fat. Or from both.

The first develops under the skin, the second instead around the organs. And this can lead to the emergence of even important pathologies, therefore it must be reduced as soon as possible. So it’s not just about something that concerns aesthetics.

In certain situations the thing directly affects what it is a good state of health. And the handles certainly don’t represent optimal shape condition. For this it is necessary to reduce them as much as possible or, better yet, make them disappear.

Love handles, what can we do to reduce or eliminate them

In order to burn this fat we can eat certain foods like spinach, eggs, whole wheat and similar. All foods that will be able to ensure us a significant intake of protein, healthy fats, iron, fiber and many other mineral salts.

Yes also to oat flakes, fruit and earth products such as kiwis, avocados, lemons, dried fruit and green tea, which instead give us vitamins, antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatories.

Then let’s drink at least two liters of water a day distributing it throughout the day. We then practice cardio exercises for 45′ per session, 2-3 times a week at least.

The best exercises are lateral bends, rotations, lateral stretches, lateral abdominals and front abdominals.

With a little change in our habits we can adapt more easily than it seems to a new situation regarding nutrition. As for the exercises to be performed.

With a little effort, the first results will begin to show after a few weeks. Then in a couple of months we will begin to notice more and more evident progress. And it will not only benefit our body but also our mood.