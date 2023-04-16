Low back pain is the first cause of disability in our country

The third edition of CronOs, Chronicity and Osteopathy kicks off: from tomorrow to Sunday 23 April, on the occasion of the International Osteopathy Week, 6 studies in Bergamo and its province will open their doors for a first free evaluation for patients suffering from chronic low back pain .



The project, promoted by the ROI – Register of Osteopaths of Italy, aims to inform citizens of the support that osteopathy can offer to patients with chronic disorders and to boost scientific research in this specific field of health.