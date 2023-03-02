What are the right medicines for low back pain? This backache it is the most widespread all over the world, including Italy. Low back pain is defined as acute when symptoms last 1 to 12 weeks and chronic when the pain has lasted for at least three months.

Low back pain: what are the risk factors?

It is estimated that 4 out of 5 people will experience back pain in their lifetime. Due to the continued deterioration of the spongy discs between the posterior vertebrae, anyone over the age of 30 is at increased risk for low back pain. The risk factors are the overweightil cigarette smokel’alcohol abuseone sedentary lifestyle, depression e anxiety. Of course also fare working lifting heavy weights o after a trauma. People with a history of acute low back pain are at risk for continuing chronic symptoms, according to the North American Spine Society.

Low back pain: wrong to stand still

Exercise is highly recommended. The guidelines of orthopaedists underline that staying active is preferable. Lying still in bed or on the sofa only makes the situation worse. The drugs should only be used in the acute phase, when it is very difficult for us to move. The right path is movement, especially with the help of a physiotherapist or an expert personal trainer.

Fright medicines for low back pain: mainly over-the-counter medicines examined

A new study has investigated which medicines are most effective. The researchers scrutinized dozens of studies, choosing 18 that dealt with acute low back pain. The results were published in the scientific journal Journal of Orthopaedic Research.

The study looked at the following types of pain relievers:

aspirin,

paracetamol,

nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, called NSAIDs for short, such as ibuprofen and naproxen.

These are all over the counter products. The researchers also included muscle relaxants and celecoxib, which are not over-the-counter drugs.

Fright drugs for low back pain: here are the results of the study

The study found that the best medication for acute back pain is a combination of an NSAID with a muscle relaxant. The pain is reduced and life returns to normal within a week. But be careful because muscle relaxants have important side effects, especially during the day. Contrary to what one might think, muscle relaxants do not relax the muscles, but act directly on the brain, making many people sleepy. Better to take them before going to sleep.

Combining an NSAID with acetaminophen is also slightly better than taking an NSAID alone. However, the difference is so slight that it is not recommended, given the side effects. Taking acetaminophen alone did not significantly reduce pain.

Fright medicines for low back pain: avoid DIY

The study findings apply only to acute low back pain and not to chronic low back pain. Before recommending any such intervention, the doctor should make sure to rule out any “possible specific causes of pain that may require specific actions or diagnoses.” For example, a history of cancer or a recent trauma.

Beware of side effects

Another problem with using pain medication is that they have potentially serious side effects. For example, a maximum of 4 grams of paracetamol can be taken in 24 hours, which corresponds to 4 tablets of 1000 milligrams. An overdose can lead to liver damage or liver failure, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Side effects of NSAIDs can include indigestion, diarrhea, headache, dizziness, allergic reactions, and in rare cases, liver, kidney, or heart and circulation problems, such as heart failure. Using NSAIDs for some time can lead to stomach ulcers, which can cause internal bleeding.

