Home Health low blood pressure is favored by the heat, what to do- breaking latest news
Health

low blood pressure is favored by the heat, what to do- breaking latest news

by admin
low blood pressure is favored by the heat, what to do- breaking latest news
from Antonella Sparvoli

High temperatures facilitate dilation of blood vessels and dehydration. It is discussed in the Corriere Salute on newsstands on Thursday 21 July

We are publishing a preview of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the free issue on newsstands on Thursday 21 July or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.

That of low pressure a problem that, especially at this time of year, we hear about often. The In fact, high temperatures favor a lowering of blood pressure which can make itself felt with a multitude of symptoms. Fortunately, unlike the more insidious and widespread hypertension, there ishypotension is not a cardiovascular risk factor and, in general, with simple precautions, it is possible to limit the discomfort.

What causes low blood pressure?

The pressure values ​​are not usually constant, but the expression of our specific needs, so they change according to what we are doing – he begins Alberto Cremonesi, head of the Cardiovascular Department of the Humanitas Gavazzeni Institute, Bergamo -. In most cases, low blood pressure values ​​are a constitutional feature and well tolerated. However, sometimes, when the pressure drops, very annoying disturbances can appear. If these episodes are occasional and perhaps linked to particular circumstances, for example the summer heat, there is no need to worry. High temperatures favor, in fact, dilation of blood vessels and dehydration, both of which lower blood pressure. But if the phenomenon recurs frequently, it is better to have a medical check-up because hypotension can also be the alarm bell of an underlying disease, from diabetes a thyroid dysfunction.

See also  Hot: from neurologists advice for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients - Medicine

You can continue reading the article in Corriere Salute on newsstands for free on Thursday 21 July or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera

July 20, 2022 (change July 20, 2022 | 21:05)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy