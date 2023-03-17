Slimming diets can be a real mood killer, like a Study by the Helmholtz Center in Munich shows. That being said, most diets are far from successful. Many people who initially lost a lot of weight weigh as much, if not more, after a year than they did before they started the slimming diet (yo-yo effect). The cause is stress hormones, which the body can produce more because of the diet.

Counting calories creates pressure and is often the beginning of the end

However, there are also slimming programs that usually have none of these side effects, are practicable and make it possible to maintain a normal weight permanently, such as a Analysis of several Harvard University studies revealed.

The following five slimming programs are particularly recommended, all of which do without the greatest stress factors – namely counting calories and cravings.

1. Mediterranean Diet – Mediterranean diet for gourmets

This is a change in diet that is best kept for life. The simple rules: lots of fresh fruit, salad and vegetables, fish, olive oil and nuts. A glass of red wine is also allowed. Sausage, red meat and high-fat dairy products, on the other hand, should only rarely be on the menu.

Sweets also play a rather subordinate role in Mediterranean cuisine. Tiramisu, the most typical Italian dessert for many Germans, is only served on public holidays in their home country – so it is rather the exception. In everyday life, an apple or a pear with a few nuts rounds off the meal and also satisfies the craving for sweets.

With the Mediterranean diet, you won’t lose two kilograms in the first week. However, four to eleven kilograms within the first year are quite possible, as the meta-analysis shows. This weight loss is permanent if you continue to follow this diet.

2. Low carb has been proven to make you slim

No bread, no pasta, but more meat, vegetables, cheese, eggs. Low-carb is very simple and successful, as the Harvard study also underlines. Four to ten kilograms can be slimmed down in just a few weeks. And if you then make sure to save carbohydrates in the future, you can also maintain your new dream weight.

The explanation: Carbohydrates are broken down by digestive enzymes into simple sugars (e.g. glucose, fructose and galactose). The blood sugar level rises and the body produces insulin to lower it again. However, this slows down fat burning. In addition, insulin triggers the signal “hunger” in the brain. Those who eat a high-carbohydrate diet often eat more than they actually need. This is another reason why carbohydrates promote obesity.

However, if carbohydrates are largely avoided, the body automatically burns more fat and thus also attacks fat deposits. With low-carb, the body switches its metabolism to burning fat.

Low carb is easy with carb blockers

However, this only works if carbohydrates are actually largely eliminated. However, this is not easy in everyday life. Because our typical filling side dishes are bread, rice and pasta. They provide large amounts of carbohydrates, as does alcohol and some fruits, such as bananas.

But the metabolism of carbohydrates can be prevented with natural active ingredients, such as from beans or grape pomace. So-called carbohydrate blockers, calorie blockers or carb blockers contain these active ingredients. They reduce or inhibit the activity of the enzymes that break down carbohydrates in the body. In this way, these nutrients leave the body unused, so they do not provide any energy, cannot be stored as fat deposits and the body has to attack fat reserves.

3. Intermittent fasting – hardly eat anything for days

The principle of intermittent fasting is regular, short-term abstinence from food, then feasting again as the mood takes you. Depending on whether the 5:2 or 8:16 version is selected, you can eat normally for five days, fast for two days with only 500 (women) to 600 calories (men) – or eat normally for eight hours and then for No solid food for 16 hours.

8:16 in particular now has many followers because this variant allows an almost normal eating rhythm: early risers can have a hearty breakfast at eight o’clock and have their last meal of the day in the late afternoon. And if you don’t wake up in the morning anyway, you can start the day at eleven with a sumptuous breakfast and then have dinner at 7 p.m.