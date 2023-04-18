Low cholesterol and maximum concentration? Here’s what Kate Middleton adds to the smoothie to start the day right

We don’t always feel like eating something in the morning. Yet, experts strongly advise us never to skip breakfast. The first meal of the day should be healthy but also complete and rich in essential elements useful for the health of our body.

Let’s see, then, what Kate Middleton adds to her usual morning smoothie to start the day with more energy.

There are those who only drink a coffee, those who love the classic cappuccino with a croissant and those who prefer the salty one.

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and I’ll explain why we should never skip it.

This morning meal it helps us face the day with more energy, avoids sudden drops in sugar and hunger attacks.

If we don’t eat, our muscles could work slowly and our brain could be more tired. Thus, we feel less concentrated.

Even when you’re on a diet breakfast should never be skipped, quite the contrary it is needed to supply the body with proteins and carbohydrates.

He knows it well Kate Middleton which he always flaunts a truly enviable shape. The 3 pregnancies it seems that we have not changed the physique at all.

Low cholesterol and maximum concentration? Let’s see what Kate Middleton eats and drinks in the morning

His secret? The Duchess of Cambridge, in the morning, never give up on a healthy and nutritious breakfast.

And smoothie rich in antioxidant properties and the classics oatmeal. Kate Middleton is a true fan of green drinks.

His favorite contains fruits, vegetables and a truly exceptional ingredient: the matcha. Let’s talk about a powdered tea very fragrant which is obtained from the leaves of high quality and grown in the shade.

It is a drink of very ancient origins and still very popular today. Its properties are truly endless.

The macha would be a powerful antioxidantuseful for slowing down the tissue aging process.

Excellent drink to be consumed at any time of the day and instead of the classic coffee. This tea it could also act on bad cholesterol and avoid heart disease.

But not everyone knows that macha tea it would also be able to provide power and increase concentration. Therefore perfect for sportsmen and students.

How to prepare this drink

The mode of preparation of macha tea is very charming. It is necessary to follow specific rules and have the appropriate tools.

We start by heating the water. We pour into the teacup (chawan) the amount of powder desired. For a light drink, add 2 or 3 teaspoons.

We pour the water at the temperature of about 80 degrees e let’s mix with a wooden whip (the chasen). This is to prevent lumps from forming and to form that typical dense foam.

Now we just have to drink our hot tea. To taste it at its best let’s avoid adding sugar or other types of sweeteners.

