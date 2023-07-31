Home » Low heat risk, Wednesday red stamps only in 2 cities – Healthcare
Today and tomorrow there is an orange alert, i.e. hot risk only for the fragile population, for Cagliari and Campobasso, which however on Wednesday 2 August will switch to the red dot which indicates the maximum hot risk for the entire population. The rest of Italy runs few dangers, with 14 cities that win the green dot (no danger) and 11 ‘in yellow’, i.e. in a state of pre-alert for a possible heat wave. This is the extreme synthesis of the picture outlined by the bulletin on the heat waves of the ministry which monitors the state of 27 cities of the boot from today until 2 August. In particular today and tomorrow Ancona, Bologna, Catania, Florence, Frosinone Latina, Palermo, breaking latest news, Rieti and Rome have the yellow dot.


Perugia, which is on yellow alert today, will switch to orange tomorrow and then return to yellow on August 2nd.


No danger today and tomorrow for Bolzano, Brescia, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo which are green.


Bari, today with the green dot, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow it will go up on yellow alert.


Temperatures on the rise, finally, on August 2nd with Cagliari and cambopasso winning the red stamp and Florence the orange one. Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Catania, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome, have the yellow sticker and the remaining cities the green one.

