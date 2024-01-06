Low hematocrit: how to recognize it and what it entails

Article updated on 12 December 2023

Let us remember in this regard how blood is mainly composed of red blood cells and white blood cells, suspended in a clear fluid called serum. The hematocrit test indicates the percentage of blood by volume, composed of Red blood cells. A condition called “anemia” is that situation caused by having too few red blood cells and, in order to ascertain this, one can only proceed with checking the low hematocrit through a blood test.

L’hematocrit (briefly, Hct) is the percentage of the volume occupied by “figured” cells (i.e., dai Red blood cellsdai blood cells bianchi and give them platelets) in a sample of blood peripheral to the total.

Its measurement is simple: it comes in fact a blood sample was taken from a vein and, after a treatment based on an anticoagulant product, it is placed in a test tube: the figured cells will settle on the bottom, allowing the observer to measure their proportion thanks to a graduated scale.

What are normal values?

Although they depend from laboratory to laboratory, it is possible to identify some “normal” values, below which it is therefore possible to speak of a low hematocrit. We summarize them in the following table:

newborn: hematocrit between 55% and 70%

child up to 7 years: hematocrit between 30% and 40%

young person between 7 and 16 years old: hematocrit between 30% and 42%

man: hematocrit between 40% and 55%

donna: hematocrit between 38% and 45%

What they entail

Having a low hematocrit it means that there is a low number of red blood cells, or a reduced volume, inside the blood.

Therefore, to understand what the consequences of a low hematocrit are, we can well refer to the consequences of a low level of red blood cells.

The symptoms are generally attributable to:

tiredness even at rest or after not intense efforts dizziness and sensation of dizziness when moving from a horizontal to a vertical position headache inflammation of the lips and tongue fragility of the nails and hair enlargement of the spleen

Low hematocrit, what does it mean?

Normal low hematocrit values ​​– TantaSalute.it

Having a low hematocrit means that the percentage of red blood cells is below the low limits of the standard ranges (as above) for that person’s age, gender, or specific conditions (for example, pregnancy or living at high altitude).

This is a condition often known as anemia, and the causes of which are quite varied, including – for example:

bleeding (ulcers, trauma, colon cancer, internal bleeding);

destruction of red blood cells (sickle cell anemia, enlarged spleen);

decreased production of red blood cells (bone marrow suppression, cancer, medications);

nutritional problems (low iron, B 12, folate and malnutrition);

overhydration (polydipsia, intravenous overhydration).

Obviously, not all situations low hematocrit are necessarily linked to pathological conditions. However, it is always advisable to talk to your doctor to ascertain the determinants.

High hematocrit, what does it mean?

In contrast, a high hematocrit means that the percentage of red blood cells in a person’s blood exceeds the upper limits of the range identified above. The causes of an elevated hematocrit are also varied, and include:

dehydration (heat exhaustion, no fluid source available);

low oxygen availability (smoking, high altitude, pulmonary fibrosis);

genetic causes (congenital heart disease);

erythrocytosis (overproduction of red blood cells by the bone marrow or polycythemia vera);

pulmonary problems (chronic sleep apnea, pulmonary embolisms).

Cause

There can be numerous causes for a hematocrit Bass. Among the most common, among the non-pathological ones, there is pregnancy (especially in the last trimester), the practice of particularly prolonged aerobic activities, abundant menstruation.

Among the pathological causes there are infections, liver cirrhosis, hemorrhages, iron deficiency anemia, hemolytic anemia, deficiency of some B vitamins, marrow aplasia, leukemia, chronic renal failure, collagenopathy, tumors.

Diagnosis

In order to diagnose low hematocrit it is sufficient to undergo a blood test, characterized by a blood count with leukocyte formula, to determine the number of red blood cells and their average corpuscular volume, the platelets and their average volume, the white blood cells & co.

Furthermore, the doctor could indicate the need to request protein electrophoresis, in order to determine the plasma levels of proteins, and also the ESR and PCR, two inflammatory indices which can be useful to identify any processes in progress.

The renal function index and liver function index, and the parameters for the evaluation of iron metabolism may constitute further tests.

Treatment

As above we have had the opportunity to anticipate the condition of hematocrit basso it is the “daughter” of a long number of situations, even very different from each other. It follows that in order to treat this condition specifically, we must first make a correct diagnosis, ascertaining the causes that led to it, and intervening with adequate remedies.

It also follows that if low hematocrit originates pathology, it is necessary to identify the disease underlying this specificity, treating it and eliminating it. Furthermore, if i levels are Very bassieven before proceeding with the treatment of the pathology it could be of great help to intervene with one blood transfusion.

On the other hand, if there are no diseases underlying the low hematocrit, it may be useless to proceed with specific treatments, considering that many times it is a so-called “false problem”: in fact, in a good part of the cases, the situations that induce low hematocrit are linked to hypervolemia, i.e. an increase in blood volume due to an increase in its liquid phase.

Therefore, even if the hematocrit values ​​drop, the number and functionality of the erythrocytes will continue to remain normal, without problems of low hemoglobin and anemia.

Help to restore levels not drastically lowit can still be obtained with nutrition.

Women who are going through a phase of pregnancy e feeding timefor example, have a daily need for iron which can rise up to 20 mg, and must therefore be supported by red meat (especially liver), fish, shellfish, fruit and vegetables rich in vitamin C. Instead, it is better to avoid foods that contain a lot of fibre, as they hinder the intestinal absorption of this mineral.

Pay close attention when cooking the vegetables, as overcooking will cause a large part of the iron to be lost in the water (it is better to proceed with steam cooking, which reduces the loss of the mineral by almost half).

Sources and bibliography

