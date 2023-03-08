Getting sick is often the first sign of low immune defenses: what to do to restore our immune system to well-being?

The immune system is a set of organs, cells, molecules and tissues with the fundamental function of defend our body from potentially harmful external substances.

Wrong habits, but also some therapies and real diseases, even autoimmune diseases, can cause it to malfunction; in some cases change your lifestyle may be sufficient and in addition the doctor may recommend taking supplements for the immune system, other times instead specialist tests are necessary.

How the immune system works

The immune system works through a network of tissues, organs, molecules and cells that fulfill its main purpose, which is the defense of the body from harmful substances such as viruses, effectively allowing us to heal when we get sick or not to get sick at all.

In detail, the first form of defense, called innate immunity because we have it since birth, it consists in blocking microorganisms effectively preventing them from entering our body. It is fulfilled by:

Specific or adaptive immunity, that we acquire over time (especially during the first year of life), instead develops thanks to contact with a antigen or thanks to vaccinations.

An antigen is something that the body recognizes as foreign and can be a substance in its own right (such as food molecules and pollen – in this case an allergic reaction follows) or it can be found inside or on the surface of microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria or cells such as cancer.

The functioning of specific immunity is more complex, but is mainly based on recognition, by some white blood cells, of the antigen of the harmful microorganism:

B lymphocytes, which are formed in the bone marrow, and, in contact with the antigen, they reproduce giving life to a population of daughter cells called “clones”: some are activated in plasma cells, progenitors of specific antibodies, others remain as memory cells

they ripen in the thymus, a lymphatic gland. They are distinguished in:

The functions of the immune system

The immune system, therefore, is capable of distinguish what belongs to the organism and what is abnormal. This proves to be fundamental for:

defend ourselves against pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria and fungi

recognize abnormal cells, such as cancer cells

remove damaged or dead cells and tissues from the body

Sometimes, however, it is as if the immune system lets its guard down and is therefore no longer able to fully perform these functions: when and why does this happen?

The causes of the low immune defenses

The expression “lowered immune defenses” refers to a condition in which the body’s production of immune system cells is altered, and this can occur for three reasons:

an unsuitable lifestyle

pathologies, like diseases infectious (e.g. AIDS) or autoimmune (such as systemic lupus erythematosus, Hashimoto’s hyperthyroidism, or rheumatoid arthritis)

like diseases (e.g. AIDS) or (such as systemic lupus erythematosus, Hashimoto’s hyperthyroidism, or rheumatoid arthritis) therapies and medications, such as immunosuppressants used in cancer chemotherapy or in transplantation to avoid rejection

Symptoms of low immune defenses

How to notice if our immune defenses are low? The immune system, as we have seen, has a complex functioning, made possible by many different tissues, organs, cells and molecules that are found throughout the body.

Some blood values (such as the blood count) can give us very important indications on the health of our immune system, but, even before that, we can note some Symptoms that indicate low immune defenses:

excessive fatigue

frequent viral infections, such as colds and flu

slower healing of wounds

digestive and intestinal problems, because the intestinal tract hosts a huge number of beneficial viruses, bacteria and fungi, called microbiota, which is essential for the immune system

often have cold sores: once contracted for the first time, it remains within the body and reappears when the immune system is lower

In these cases, the best thing is to contact your doctor, who will evaluate which tests to do and, if he deems it necessary, will prescribe a visit to a specialist in immunology.

Good habits for the immune system

Per Avoid a lowering of the immune defenses in the absence of pathological conditions, it may be sufficient to pay attention to one’s lifestyle, keeping away from harmful habits and ensuring that our body has the necessary nutrients.

This means that in order for the immune system to function well we should:

have proper nutrition, rich in: fruits and vegetables (and therefore of vitamins), better if eaten raw or undercooked, to keep its nutritional properties intact cereals, better if whole legumes, sources of protein and micronutrients such as zinc pesci like tuna and salmon, rich in omega-3, which is also found in oilseeds and dried fruit

rich in: avoid fried or highly processed foods, red meat, refined sugars: they contain substances that promote a constant inflammatory state, harmful to the immune system

they contain substances that promote a constant inflammatory state, harmful to the immune system not smoking: tobacco contains more than seven thousand toxic substances; introduced through the airways, they cause paralysis of the vibrating cilia of the bronchial mucosa, one of the barriers responsible for the immune response, effectively altering their protective and defensive capacity; in addition it has been shown that smoking also alters the number of T lymphocytes and the ratio between the various types of T lymphocytes

tobacco contains more than seven thousand toxic substances; introduced through the airways, they cause paralysis of the vibrating cilia of the bronchial mucosa, one of the barriers responsible for the immune response, effectively altering their protective and defensive capacity; in addition it has been shown that smoking also alters the number of T lymphocytes and the ratio between the various types of T lymphocytes avoid alcoholic beverages, because alcohol alters the production of cytokines, cells that mediate the inflammatory response

because alcohol alters the production of cytokines, cells that mediate the inflammatory response get enough rest: lack of sleep, in fact, affects the production of cells by the immune system

lack of sleep, in fact, affects the production of cells by the immune system keep stress levels under control: if stress does not appear only in some situations, but is chronic, it can favor a constant inflammatory state

if stress does not appear only in some situations, but is chronic, it can favor a constant inflammatory state do physical activity, because it stimulates the production of antibodies, proteins essential for the adaptive immune response. It is very important that physical activity is done in a way constant, and it doesn’t have to be high-intensity; on the contrary, in fact, overtraining will stimulate excessive activation of the immune system

Immune system supplements

In some situations and under the advice of your doctor, in case of low immune defenses, they can help us Resvis supplementsThese are immune system supplements that contain ingredients such as resveratrol and lactoferrin, beyond vitamins such as A, C and E and mineral salts such as zinc.

Like all supplements, they do not have a curative or symptomatic function, but serve precisely to integrate substances that constitute a real nourishment for the immune system and support for our defenses.