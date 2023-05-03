low impact workout to keep fit

Last edit
although therheumatoid arthritis can cause joint pain and stiffness, this does not mean that you should avoid exercise completely. In reverse, moving around can be very helpful for people who find themselves managing this conditionprovided you do so always taking into consideration the indications of your doctor.
This low workout impact helps strengthen the muscles around the joints and consequently improve range of motion. Furthermore, the exercises that compose it are highly functional and imitate many movements of daily life.
The circuit includes a 5-minute warm-up, followed by the actual workout.
Heating
Ankle stretch
- Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in front of you.
- Point the toes away from the body and then flex them upwards.
- Continue to point and flex your toes.
Wrist and finger stretch
- Stretch your arms out in front of you and make a fist with your fingers, pulling them hands down until knuckles point forward.
- Open your hands and spread your fingers to press an imaginary wall in front of you.
- Repeat by making a fist with your fingers and lowering your hands until your knuckles point forward.
Training
Squat
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart and toes pointing forward, keeping your hands at your sides.
- Keeping your feet flat on the floor, brace your core and rotate your hips back and lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as low as possible.
- Try to keep your back straight and chest lifted.
- Pause at the bottom of the squat, then press your heels into the floor to push yourself back up, squeezing your glutes at the top.
Squats are an excellent exercise for people with rheumatoid arthritis because they strengthen the quadriceps and glutes and this improves the mobility of the ankle, helps to reduce the pressure on the knees and to make it easier to sit in a chair and stand up.
Side lunge
- Stand upright with feet hip-width apart and toes pointing forward. You can hold your hands close to your chest for balance.
- Holding the left foot planted firmly on the ground, take a big step to the right with the right foot.
- Bend your right knee, keeping it aligned with your right foot as you push your hips back and straighten your left leg.
- Press your right foot into the ground to push off with your right leg to stand up.
- Complete reps on right leg before switching sides.
If you want to feel more secure or you can’t keep your balance, you can place a chair in front of you.
Side lunges are a great way to work the body in a different plane of motion while doing it the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and muscles on the sides of the legs are activatedessential for cushioning a fall.
Rowing machine
- Using a long elastic band of resistance, tie each end of the band around your wrists.
- Sit up straight, legs extended in front of you, and place the center of the band around the arches of your feet.
- Keeping your elbows locked at the sides of your torso, pull each end of the band towards your torso, bending your arms to 90 degrees and squeezing your shoulder blades together.
- Pause and then slowly release your hands to the starting position.
This exercise helps strengthen back muscles and improve posture.
Crunch
- Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and hands on either side of the head.
- Tuck your chin slightly towards your chest, then lower your ribs towards the navel as you lift your shoulders and upper back off the ground.
- Avoid moving your head forward using your arms.
- Keeping your back flat and abs straight, slowly lower your back to the floor.
This exercise is a great alternative to far planks work the abdominal muscles.
Push-ups against the wall
- Stand facing a wall about a arm’s length away from it, with feet directly under hips.
- Place your hands on the wall, shoulder width and height apart.
- Keeping your body in a plank, strengthening your core and squeezing your quads and glutes, bend your elbows and bring your chest toward the wall.
- Keep your elbows away from your body at a 45 degree angle.
- Press your hands into the wall to return to the starting position.
- Remember to keep your body in a straight line by stacking your shoulders over your hips and hips over your knees and ankles. To make this exercise easier you can stand closer to the wall and as you get stronger, move away.
The push-ups they strengthen the shoulders, upper back, arms and core and wall-mounting them help take the weight off your hands, which makes them more feasible for people with rheumatoid arthritis.