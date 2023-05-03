Home » low impact workout to keep fit
low impact workout to keep fit

low impact workout to keep fit

Last edit 03.05.2023

although therheumatoid arthritis can cause joint pain and stiffness, this does not mean that you should avoid exercise completely. In reverse, moving around can be very helpful for people who find themselves managing this conditionprovided you do so always taking into consideration the indications of your doctor.

This low workout impact helps strengthen the muscles around the joints and consequently improve range of motion. Furthermore, the exercises that compose it are highly functional and imitate many movements of daily life.

The circuit includes a 5-minute warm-up, followed by the actual workout.

Heating

Ankle stretch

Wrist and finger stretch

Training

Squat

Squats are an excellent exercise for people with rheumatoid arthritis because they strengthen the quadriceps and glutes and this improves the mobility of the ankle, helps to reduce the pressure on the knees and to make it easier to sit in a chair and stand up.

Side lunge

If you want to feel more secure or you can’t keep your balance, you can place a chair in front of you.

Side lunges are a great way to work the body in a different plane of motion while doing it the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and muscles on the sides of the legs are activatedessential for cushioning a fall.

Rowing machine

This exercise helps strengthen back muscles and improve posture.

Crunch

This exercise is a great alternative to far planks work the abdominal muscles.

Push-ups against the wall

The push-ups they strengthen the shoulders, upper back, arms and core and wall-mounting them help take the weight off your hands, which makes them more feasible for people with rheumatoid arthritis.

