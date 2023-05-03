low impact workout to keep fit

although therheumatoid arthritis can cause joint pain and stiffness, this does not mean that you should avoid exercise completely. In reverse, moving around can be very helpful for people who find themselves managing this conditionprovided you do so always taking into consideration the indications of your doctor.

This low workout impact helps strengthen the muscles around the joints and consequently improve range of motion. Furthermore, the exercises that compose it are highly functional and imitate many movements of daily life.

The circuit includes a 5-minute warm-up, followed by the actual workout.