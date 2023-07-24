Low iron? With this trick during meals it will be absorbed more easily

Do you have low iron? Try this trick, it has gone viral on social media and those who have tried it ensure that it is really effective.

Iron deficiency is a consequence of the progressive decline of the mineral within the body. This insufficiency can lead to the onset of iron deficiency anemia, i.e. a condition in which the red blood cells are below the normal threshold.

Iron is an essential mineral for the body to function properly, which is why if it should be realized through the analyzes that the iron values ​​are very low, it is necessary to request the help of a professional.

What are the symptoms of iron deficiency?

After a careful anamnesis, the doctor will be able to advise on any diagnostic tests to be carried out and prescribe the most suitable therapy, taking into consideration the specific needs of the patient. But what are the symptoms of iron deficiency? Individuals with this condition complain of chronic fatigue and weakness, in fact, they live in a perennial state of asthenia which can also compromise the normal performance of daily activities.

They are also frequent dizziness and dizziness, the skin appears dull and characterized by a general pallor. Many then suffer from heachache continuous and repeated, sleep disorders, hair loss, brittle nails, muscle aches and numbness in the limbscontinues feeling cold and changes in appetite. If one or more symptoms should appear, it is necessary to contact the doctor who will prescribe the blood tests to be carried out.

But what are the causes of iron deficiency? Among the most common causes is one malnutrition, intestinal malabsorption, pregnancy and breastfeeding or surgery. Many people suffer from an iron deficiency because their diet is not varied and balanced. One of the foods that contains a high concentration of iron is meat, but it is not possible to eat it often.

But what are the foods that contain iron besides meat? Vegetables are very rich in them, such as legumes, lentils, chickpeas. Not to mention the green leafy vegetables, also full of this precious mineral. But there is a trick in particular that is very popular on social networks and which allows you to introduce an adequate amount of iron.

It consists in accompanying meals with del Orange juice known for its antioxidant properties or with a glass of water and lemon. If for a matter of taste you should not be able to digest these juices alongside the foods eaten for lunch and dinner, it is possible to eat some foods every day. Among these are the dried tomatoes, cinnamon, pistachios, cashews, almonds, pine nuts, hazelnuts, apricots, plums and dates.

