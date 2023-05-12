low life expectancy in Germany

Dhe life expectancy in Germany is low in comparison to western Europe – in a ranking of 16 western European countries, Germany occupies 15th place for men and 14th place for women. Institute for demographic research in Rostock.

In Germany, the average life expectancy for those born in 2019 was 83.5 years for women and 78.7 years for men. In a Western European comparison, as expected, women live the longest in Spain (86.2 years) and men in Switzerland (81.9 years).

For the study, deaths by cause of death in Germany were compared with six selected countries. Compared to pioneering countries in extending life expectancy, such as Japan, Spain, Switzerland and France, Germany fares poorly when it comes to cardiovascular diseases. When comparing by age, Germany loses almost a year compared to Switzerland for men in the age group between 50 and 65 years; for women the gap is mainly explained by increased mortality from the age of 65 years.

Expert: Too little prevention, diagnoses too late

According to BiB researcher Pavel Grigoriev, the increased mortality from deaths due to cardiovascular diseases is a cause for concern, since these diseases are now considered to be largely preventable. The mortality researcher suspects that too little prevention is being carried out and that late diagnoses make successful treatment more difficult.

The bottom position in German life expectancy compared to Western Europe would stand in contrast to the easily accessible and efficient health system and should be understood as a warning signal for the sustainability of the health system, says Grigoriev. After all, health challenges due to the aging of baby boomers will increase even more in the next few years. Study author Sebastian Klüsener said that the federal government has recognized the need for action, which would make clear the measures enshrined in the coalition agreement to improve disease prevention.