Low potassium in the elderly: symptoms, causes and remedies

Among the numerous mineral salts essential for the health of the organism, the potassium undoubtedly plays a key role in promoting the well being and facilitate the most physiological processes. In the overweight, in particular, keeping potassium levels under control is crucial to avoid developing problems relating to the muscles and the cardiovascular system.

In presence of low potassium we generally talk about hypokalemiawhich occurs when the values ​​of this precious element in the blood are lower than the parameters considered normal.

The causes behind hypokalaemia are numerous, however identifying them is important in order to remedy them promptly and limit the occurrence of even serious consequences.

Causes of low potassium

Potassium promotes neuromuscular activity, contributes to metabolic functionshelps maintain normal blood levels blood pressure and normalize the heartbeat. When potassium values ​​are too low, le cause can be multiple:

taking laxative drugs or diuretics necessary for example to regulate arterial hypertension;

necessary for example to regulate arterial hypertension; prolonged episodes of diarrhea or vomit ;

; presence of pathologies affecting the adrenal glands or related to the gastrointestinal tract but also metabolic disorders;

or related to the gastrointestinal tract but also metabolic disorders; disorders related todietalthough the list of potassium-rich foods is long and varied.

Low potassium: symptoms that should not be underestimated

If potassium levels are slightly below normal, hypokalemia is often asymptomatic and does not give rise to obvious manifestations. In other cases, however, it is possible to feel weakness and tiredness but also fever and respiratory difficultiesaccompanied by drowsiness, lack of concentration and depressive state.

In the presence of low potassium, cramps may also be felt, muscle spasms and heart rhythm disturbances. Furthermore, in the long run, potassium deficiency can lead to the development of kidney problems, also manifesting itself with an increase in thirst and frequency of urination.

Effective remedies against hypokalemia

Except in severe cases requiring intravenous potassium supplementation, hypokalemia can most often be treated by consuming specific foods or taking oral supplements. The latter, for example, are often created ad hoc to guarantee the contemporary integration of magnesium and potassium, also recommended in the summer to replenish the mineral salts lost due to the abundance sweating preventing electrolyte imbalances.

To integrate potassium at the table, for example, it is very important to increase the consumption of certain foods that are particularly rich in this mineral: