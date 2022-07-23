If you find yourself in a home without technological gadgetsmaybe for a week of vacation, or for ecological reasons you have decided not to invest money and energy in air conditioning systems, there are some “MacGyver style” tips to be able to have the least hot air in the housebased on physics, on the experience of grandmothers and on recent tax incentives.

Let’s start with the latter: if the house where you are has renewed thermal insulating windows (and maybe even the thermal coat or insulated floors), it probably has a better seal not only in the cold but also in the heat, provided that the use is not mistaken. windows. So: windows closed during the day and open at night, pull down the blinds or blinds and always remember that, by the laws of physics, to protect the blackout from the heat (awning, roller shutter, shutter) is more efficient if it is located outside the glass, not inside. Therefore, it is better to close the blinds than the curtains (and keep the glass closed). If in front of the window there is a terrace, made of stone, concrete or marble, which accumulates heat, in the late afternoon wet it to cool it (without exaggerating so as not to waste water).

If you want to ventilate the house and have double exposure, remember that the orientation of the windows is crucial. Check which ones face north and which south (just the standard compass app on the iPhone or one of the apps to do the same thing on Android) and open the north (and west) ones first. After ten to fifteen minutes, open those to the south (and east), the difference in outside temperature will act as a heat pump, letting the warm air of the house out and the cooler air in.

This system is also applied during the day when you shower or cook, to facilitate the release of the hot air produced. Twenty minutes in all are enough to lower the temperature at home. If you don’t have air conditioners but have a screened fan, you can put a wet cloth in front of it in such a way that it increases the humidity. In contact with the skin, the humid air evaporates and, due to another principle of physics, lowers the surface temperature of the epidermis, giving the sensation of coolness. Or, if you have a fan with uncovered blades (or on which you cannot put damp cloths), a basin full of ice in front will allow you to circulate fresh air. In the room it is advisable to have a ceiling fan, which moves the air (it consumes up to 15 times less than an average power air conditioner).

To lower the temperature in the house, especially if you keep it closed to avoid radiation from the outside, it is important to reduce internal heat sources. So turn off anything unnecessary: not only ovens and hobs, but also non-essential appliances, including the TV in standby (turn it off with the button on the device). Run clothes and dishwashers at night, plus electricity costs less.

Light bulbs are also hot, especially incandescent ones. Replace them with cheaper and less energy-consuming LED bulbs. If it’s the holiday home, bring your own, change them and then take them back before you leave: usually a maximum of six bulbs are enough. If you have taken them online, you can also think about returning them.

If the house is yours, or in any case you have the possibility to choose it and arrange it a bit, put plants in front of the house and light curtains or awnings (they reflect the light more). Furthermore, with the same proposals, look for an insulated house with thermal insulating windows. Remember that carpets, tapestries and all other elements of the upholstery are heat magnets: if you can, remove them. Remember to take showers in the evening or early in the morning and to running appliances in the evening.

Speaking of cooking: eat more fresh foods, raw fruits and vegetables (salads, watermelons and melons), because they hydrate and above all do not make you turn on the oven or the cooking plate. If you have the possibility, an outdoor oven is better. If you have to bring sheets, remember that those of cotton and linen are cooler and that you can use a summer mattress cover.

With all these MacGyver tricks you can lower the temperature by 6 to 10 degrees, transforming in the best cases a hot house at 42 degrees into a more acceptable (and bearable) 32 degrees and moreover without harming the environment with air conditioners. .