Pay attention to how low your vitamin D is: here are the symptoms you should never underestimate and other useful tips

Vitamin D deficiency is a common problem and shouldn’t be underestimated. While primarily known for its function in supporting bone health, vitamin D also plays an important role in regulating the immune system and preventing some chronic diseases.

Unfortunately, many of us don’t get enough vitamin D through diet or sun exposure, especially during the winter months. However, there are some symptoms that may signal a vitamin D deficiency, such as tiredness, muscle aches and weakness. In the rest of the article, we’ll explore the symptoms and how to deal with vitamin D deficiency in more detail.

Here are the symptoms that indicate Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble substance that helps our bodies absorb calcium and maintain bone health. Also, it is important for the regulation of the immune system and the prevention of some chronic diseases. Not getting enough vitamin D can lead to a number of health problems, such as osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and an increased risk of illnesses cardiac, diabetes and some forms of cancer. But let’s see immediately what they are symptoms common symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency and how we can address this problem to maintain good health.

There are several signs that can be indicative of a vitamin D deficiency, including asthenia general, weakness muscular, pains abdominal pain, osteoporosis, osteomalacia and rickets in children. Some early signs can only be detected by blood tests, such as decrease in calcium and phosphorus in the serum or the increase of PTH. Other less specific symptoms, such as chronic fatigue and muscle weakness, can still be signs of a vitamin D deficiency.

If you suspect you have a vitamin D deficiency, it’s important to see a medico for an accurate assessment. However, there are some things you can do to increase your vitamin D intake, such as expose yourself to the sun for 10-15 minutes a day, take supplements of vitamin D or eat foods rich in this vitamin, such as fatty fish, eggs and dairy products. However, it’s important to remember that these are just general tips and that every person has needs and different health conditions, so it is always advisable to consult an expert for a personalized assessment and a suitable action plan.