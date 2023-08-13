Low wages, Cnel working on a wide-ranging proposal

Italia

by Giorgio Pogliotti

The group expands the broadband infrastructure. The submarine cable project continues. The risks associated with competition and the slowdown in the economy

Two months to identify a solution on the strengthening of wages, after a broad discussion involving the Cnel, in order to find the answers in the Budget session. The timing indicated by premier Meloni at the table with the oppositions coincides with the one set by the Chamber which, at the beginning of August, he postponed 60 days the examination of the opposition law proposal (except Iv) on the introduction of the legal minimum wage of 9 euros gross.

Choices preceded by the involvement of the social partners

An indication of the direction of travel is contained in the memorandum filed by the president of the colonel, Renato Brunetta, in the Labor Committee of the Chamber, in the context of an informal hearing, where the opportunity is reiterated for the choices of political decision makers to be «preceded and accompanied by a significant involvement of the social partners» , which would find its “natural and constitutional headquarters in the Cnel, as the home of intermediate bodies, social partners and the third sector”. After all, all the bills refer to the economic treatment of contracts (signed by the comparatively most representative or most applied, widespread organizations) and the Cnel has all the data on the contractual minimums of the main National Collective Labor Agreements applied in Italy.

In the national archive of contracts, as evidenced by the 12-page memo, 957 collective agreements are deposited, for years we have witnessed the proliferation of contracts signed by organizations whose representativeness is not easy to measure, even if 97% of workers are covered by contracts signed by CGIL, CISL and UIL. An important tool, to stem the dumping of “pirate” contracts which negatively impacts on the quality of collective bargaining, limiting its effectiveness, is represented by the “Single alphanumeric code” identifying the collective bargaining agreement which is attributed by the Cnel when acquiring the collective agreement , used both for mandatory communications to the Ministry of Labor and for monthly salary reports to INPS. In this way, each collective labor contract in the private sector can be matched to the “reference audience”, both in terms of workers and companies.

Almost all contracts are above 7-9 euros

In the CNEL document, the wage issue in Italy is dealt with in a broader way than just the alternative on whether or not to introduce a legal minimum wage. It is underlined that almost all contracts are already above the threshold of 7-9 euros, set as the legal minimum by the recent bills. It should be noted that the Pdl lacks reference to possible solutions capable of tackling the problem of low wages, from the point of view of tax reform and that of bargaining at various levels. Along with low wages – Cnel intends to present a fact-finding survey on minimum wages – the theme of poor work must be tackled (the working poor can have an hourly wage higher than the legal minimum wage indicated by the Pdl, but if they work 3 months a year or part-time will have a low salary), together with the issue of structurally lower average wages than our European competitors.

Among the critical issues are the delays in renewing contracts

All topics on which Cnel intends to present a shared proposal, with the aim of responding in a structural way, with medium and long-term solutions, to the critical issues that hinder wage growth. Among the critical points are the delays in contract renewals (over 50% of employees have contracts that have expired for over 2 years), aggravated by the exponential growth in the cost of living and by the high tax wedge, by the impact of precariousness. In a broader approach to the wage question, the issue of low productivity in our country must also be addressed which, unlike countries such as France and Germany, has been at a standstill for some time. Among the proposals, the relaunch of decentralized bargaining, intervention on corporate welfare, forms of tax relief on contractual increases, and decontribution relief for companies that adopt forms of employee participation.

