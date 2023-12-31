Low willingness to be vaccinated in autumn/winter: people over 60 are extremely willing

Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m

Berlin – In the current autumn/winter season it is clear that only a little more than 30 percent of the population has been vaccinated against Corona. In particular, people aged 60 or older are the most open to preventive measures, as shown by the latest results of the BAH Health Monitor’s hotspot wave.

“Low willingness to vaccinate could lead to further unnecessary waves of illness. Countermeasures must be taken here and the advantages of the vaccines must be pointed out,” says BAH Managing Director Dr. Hubertus Cranz. “In addition to doctors’ practices, pharmacies are also low-threshold contact points for those wishing to be vaccinated. Getting vaccinated has become uncomplicated.” Accordingly, 31 percent of the 1,000 people surveyed said that they had already received the vaccination this season or would still like to be vaccinated. On the positive side, the vulnerable older target group is most willing to be vaccinated. Almost half (47 percent) of those over sixty told the BAH Health Monitor that they have already been vaccinated or will be vaccinated.

According to the health monitor’s results, seniors are also the ones who want to behave most cautiously in autumn and winter: almost three out of four people over 60 (72 percent) say they agree with the statement that they want to avoid crowds. On average, only 58 percent of the population say yes.

And while the majority of representatives of all other age groups say that for them Corona is like any other cold virus, only 39 percent of those over sixty are of this opinion. Ultimately, more than three out of four seniors (77.5 percent) agree with the following statement: “The corona pandemic is not over yet.” This is a higher proportion than in any other age group.

When it comes to the topic of corona vaccines, in addition to the elderly, there are also other groups of people who are comparatively more willing to be vaccinated. Around one in three men (33 percent) said in the survey that they had been vaccinated this season or would do so. For women it was only 29 percent. An even bigger difference is noticeable when it comes to health insurance: only 26 percent (rounded up) of those with statutory health insurance have or will be vaccinated this fall/winter. Among those with private insurance it is 38 percent, and among those with statutory insurance with additional private insurance it is even 39 percent.

“Corona will keep us busy for a few more years. It is therefore important, as with the no less dangerous viral flu, that as many people as possible take precautions and thus protect themselves and others,” said Dr. Cranz.

The health monitor of the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) consists of an annual survey on the general and personal care situation in Germany. In addition, 1,000 German citizens are surveyed at irregular intervals on various topics relating to drug supply. The survey is conducted by NielsenIQ. Further information about the health monitor can be found at www.bah-bonn.de/presse/bah-gesundheitsmonitor/

The Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) is the pharmaceutical industry association with the largest number of members in Germany. It represents the interests of around 400 member companies that employ around 80,000 people in Germany. The companies organized in the BAH make a significant contribution to securing the supply of medicines in Germany. They provide almost 80 percent of the over-the-counter medicines sold in pharmacies and almost two thirds of the prescription medicines as well as a large proportion of the medical devices for patients. There is more information about the BAH at www.bah-bonn.de.

