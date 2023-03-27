Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

High blood pressure is a widespread disease that affects up to 30 million people in Germany. If left untreated, it can lead to cardiovascular disease and even damage organs. How to protect yourself – even without medication.

About 20 to 30 million Germans have high blood pressure (hypertension), in the 70 to 79 age group it is even three out of four people. The problem: with increasing age, the risk of high blood pressure increases because the vessels lose their elasticity. If left untreated, high blood pressure can become really dangerous – and has been shown to increase the risk of death.

Treating high blood pressure can save lives

High blood pressure is one of the greatest risk factors for stroke, heart attack and various types of cardiovascular disease. 2.2 million women and 1.8 million men die every year in Europe alone as a result of high blood pressure. The majority of deaths would be noisy Robert Koch Institute (RKI) been avoidable. Simple measures to lower high blood pressure – including medication – could save countless lives every year.

The fatal thing: the number of people with high blood pressure has increased current investigation reportedly doubled since 1990. Most people don’t even know they have a disease.

At the end of 2022 at the press conference for the Hypertension Congress in Berlin, Peter Trenkwalder, an expert from the German Hypertension League, also emphasized the relevance of expanding preventive measures and drug therapy for high blood pressure – especially in the elderly patient group. “Hypertension also has a high disease value in old age, but this is always trivialized,” says Trenkwalder.

High blood pressure: what values ​​should it be?

People over the age of 60 in particular are considered a risk group. For example, of the 20 to 30 million people in Germany with high blood pressure who are over 60 years old almost every second person affected . With the increasing risk of high blood pressure, the chance of survival after possible consequences such as a stroke or heart attack decreases in old age.

“The days of ‘normal blood pressure = 100 plus age’, the so-called necessary high pressure in old age, are over. With this traditional attitude – both mentally and in terms of blood pressure – we are endangering lives,” Trenkwalder appealed. The general rule: