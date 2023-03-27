It can also be done without medication: If you want to live longer, you have to lower your blood pressure
High blood pressure is a widespread disease that affects up to 30 million people in Germany. If left untreated, it can lead to cardiovascular disease and even damage organs. How to protect yourself – even without medication.
About 20 to 30 million Germans have high blood pressure (hypertension), in the 70 to 79 age group it is even three out of four people. The problem: with increasing age, the risk of high blood pressure increases because the vessels lose their elasticity. If left untreated, high blood pressure can become really dangerous – and has been shown to increase the risk of death.
Treating high blood pressure can save lives
High blood pressure is one of the greatest risk factors for stroke, heart attack and various types of cardiovascular disease. 2.2 million women and 1.8 million men die every year in Europe alone as a result of high blood pressure. The majority of deaths would be noisy Robert Koch Institute (RKI) been avoidable. Simple measures to lower high blood pressure – including medication – could save countless lives every year.
The fatal thing: the number of people with high blood pressure has increased current investigation reportedly doubled since 1990. Most people don’t even know they have a disease.
At the end of 2022 at the press conference for the Hypertension Congress in Berlin, Peter Trenkwalder, an expert from the German Hypertension League, also emphasized the relevance of expanding preventive measures and drug therapy for high blood pressure – especially in the elderly patient group. “Hypertension also has a high disease value in old age, but this is always trivialized,” says Trenkwalder.
High blood pressure: what values should it be?
People over the age of 60 in particular are considered a risk group. For example, of the 20 to 30 million people in Germany with high blood pressure who are over 60 years old almost every second person affected . With the increasing risk of high blood pressure, the chance of survival after possible consequences such as a stroke or heart attack decreases in old age.
“The days of ‘normal blood pressure = 100 plus age’, the so-called necessary high pressure in old age, are over. With this traditional attitude – both mentally and in terms of blood pressure – we are endangering lives,” Trenkwalder appealed. The general rule:
- Optimal blood pressure = 120/80 mmHg or below and values just above
- Mild high blood pressure = from 140/90 mmHg
- Medium high blood pressure = from 160/100 mmHg
- severe hypertension = 180/110 mmHg as severe hypertension
mmHg-Wert
Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). The systolic blood pressure measures the pressure during the heartbeat – i.e. when the heart muscle contracts and pumps blood into the vessels. The diastolic Blutdruck measures the pressure on the vessels when the heart muscle relaxes – it is lower than the systological blood pressure.
Age-related hypertension must be treated early
In older people, a maximum value of 130 and 140 mmHg should be aimed for. Here, however, the ideal differs depending on the physical condition. There are people who are significantly fitter at the age of 80 than people who are ten years younger. According to the state of health: the lower, the better.
Age-related hypertension in particular should be treated early to prevent organ damage and other serious consequences. The benefit of therapy is now well documented, says Trenkwalder. A large-scale study came to the conclusion in 2008 that drug therapy reduces the risk
- for heart failure by 64 percent,
- for stroke by 30 percent,
- the all-cause mortality by 21 percent and the
- can reduce cardiovascular mortality by 23 percent.
Antihypertensives reduce the risk of heart and vascular diseases
A new study from 2021 confirms the result. Here, too, the reduction in blood pressure led to a significantly lower rate of heart and vascular diseases; the risk of a stroke, for example, was reduced by a third as a result of the therapy.
“Nevertheless, the old prejudices that lowering blood pressure brings less benefit than harm in the elderly persisted – and we sincerely ask the media to help us to dispel this deadly prejudice,” emphasizes Trenkwalder. Common high blood pressure medications are:
- ACE-Hemmer
- Sartan
- calcium antagonists
- Beta-Blocker
- Dehydrating agent
Symptoms: This is how high blood pressure shows
High blood pressure is indicated by various symptoms:
- headache in the morning, which decreases when the head is elevated
- Dizziness, nausea, ringing in the ears
- nosebleeds
- exhaustion
- insomnia
- shortness of breath
- visual disturbances
The reasons why high blood pressure affects more and more people can be counted on one hand:
- overweight
- lack of exercise
- wrong diet
Lower high blood pressure naturally
In addition to drug treatment, each individual can do something to lower their own blood pressure. Useful measures are:
- Regular exercise eg walks, light cardio training, 3 to 4 strength training units per week
- Lose weight
- change nourishment : Avoid processed foods as much as possible, eat seasonally and regionally, integrate wholesome foods into your diet, season with herbs instead of salt
- blood donations: Like medics in theNDRreport that blood pressure was reduced by up to 16 mmHg in subjects who donated blood four times a year
- stress reduction
stz/