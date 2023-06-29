Lower blood sugar levels with fruit? Here are 7 healthy choices

Check out seven healthy fruit varieties that can help stabilize blood sugar levels. Add these foods to your diet for effective blood sugar management.

Keep i blood sugar levels under control is critical to health, especially for sufferers of diabetes or has problems with glycemia. The good news is that there are some varieties of fruit that can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Blueberries

Blueberries are high in antioxidants and fiber, and have been shown to help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. They can be eaten fresh, with whole grains or as a healthy snack.

Bodies

Apples are an excellent source of soluble fiber, which can slow the absorption of blood sugar. Plus, they contain pectin, a fiber that can help regulate blood sugar levels. Eating an apple a day can be a tasty way to keep your blood sugar stable.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a fruit rich in vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. This combination of nutrients can help control blood sugar levels. Additionally, kiwifruit has a low glycemic index, which means it has less of an impact on blood sugar levels than other fruits.

Oranges

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. Their soluble fiber can help control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Consuming a whole orange or drinking fresh orange juice can be a healthy choice for regulating blood sugar.

Avocado

Despite technically being a berry, avocado is a fruit packed with healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. Its presence in the meal can help slow down the absorption of blood sugar and improve blood sugar management.

Bitter melon

While its flavor may not appeal to everyone, bitter melon is known for its hypoglycemic properties. It contains a compound called charantine, which can help lower blood sugar levels. It is recommended to consume it in moderation, preferably under the supervision of a health professional.

Cherries

Cherries are a natural source of melatonin, which can help regulate blood sugar levels. They’re also rich in antioxidants and fiber, making them a healthy choice for those looking to keep their blood sugar stable.

Bottom line, adding healthy fruit to your diet can be a delicious way to control blood sugar levels. Blueberries, apples, kiwis, oranges, avocados, bitter melons and cherries are just some of the beneficial options for blood sugar regulation. Always remember to consult a healthcare professional.

