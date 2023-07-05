Lower Franconia wins the Excellence Award

(Image source: Justin Bockey)

Heike Michaeala Frey was awarded the Excellence Award at the 15th International Speaker Slam on June 30th, 2023. The 56-year-old delighted the audience and the jury with her inspiring presentation, which was broadcast live on television. Heike Michaela Frey has accompanied people as a healer for over 30 years and is one of the top 10 healers in Germany. With her experience and knowledge, she accompanies people to achieve freedom, love, happiness and health. Her presentation at the Speaker Slam not only touched the audience, but also the jury. The International Speaker Slam attracted 127 participants from 15 different countries who presented their speeches. The event took place on 2 stages, with each participant 4 minutes

had time to show off his skills. The speakers were selected through a careful scouting process involving well-known experts such as Dirk Hildebrand from the radio experts, media expert Jörg Rositzke, ghostwriter Mirjam Saeger, scouting expert Stephanie Pierre and speaker Marcel Heß. The finalist selection was made in front of an international audience that fully booked the event. The high demand led to a long waiting list, which underlines the popularity of the slam. “We are proud to honor Heike Michaela Frey with the Excellence Award at the International Speaker Slam,” said the organizer of the slam. “Your presentation was extraordinary and deeply touched both the audience and the jury. We are enthusiastic about her commitment and her ability to help people lead a fulfilling and healthy life.” Heike Michaela Frey has already been booked for the International Expert Congress in Dubai in November 2023, where she will share her expertise and knowledge with a international audience will share. The International Speaker Slam is a renowned event that attracts experts from various industries every year. With top-class speakers and an international audience, the slam offers a unique platform for the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

Image Credit: Justin Bockey

As a mentor for freedom, love and letting go, she supports people in leading a fulfilled and self-determined life. Her work is based on the belief that true freedom and love can only be achieved when we break free from old patterns, fears and limitations.

She accompanies my clients on their individual path of personal development and helps them to discover and develop their own strengths and potential. She attaches particular importance to promoting self-love, self-confidence and self-confidence.

company contact

FreYheit

Heike Michaela Frey

Kohlstattstrasse 19

86929 Penzing

+491738582354

Press contact

Heike Michaela Frey

Heike Michaela Frey

Kohlstattstrasse 19

86929 Penzing

+491738582354

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

