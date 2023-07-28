Lower high blood pressure naturally – these are the best exercises

One in four affected: lowering blood pressure naturally – these are the most effective exercises

Email Share More Twitter Print Feedback Report a bug

Spotted an Error?

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

But don’t worry: they’re genetically modified

Regular exercise can lower high blood pressure without medication. But which sport is particularly helpful? Scientists from Great Britain have now investigated this – with a surprising result.

Heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke – the cause is often high blood pressure (hypertension) that has gone unnoticed for years, warns the German Heart Foundation. After all, every fourth person in Germany suffers from it. In addition to a healthy diet, regular exercise can help and naturally lower high blood pressure. Researchers from Great Britain have now examined which sports are suitable and to what extent.

To do this, they evaluated 270 studies with almost 16,000 people in a large-scale meta-analysis. The studies looked at the effects of different forms of exercise, done for at least two weeks, on blood pressure. The authors defined a resting value below 130 to 85 as healthy blood pressure, and a value from 140 to 90 as high blood pressure. The first value indicates the systolic and the second value the diastolic blood pressure.

Specifically, they examined the effects of

endurance training,

dynamic strength training,

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and

isometric exercises (Strength exercises in which the muscles are contracted without movement).

Lower blood pressure naturally – all training helps, but one in particular

The evaluation showed that all forms of training examined lowered both the upper (systolic) and the lower (diastolic) value – albeit with different effectiveness:

For example, isometric exercises – such as plank, ski squat, wall sit or handgrip strength exercises – caused the values ​​in people with hypertension to drop the most: by an average of 8.24 to 4 points.

This was followed by a combination of endurance and dynamic strength training (minus 6.04 to 2.54), dynamic strength training alone (minus 4.55 to 3.04), endurance training alone (minus 4.49 to 2.53) and interval training with high intensity (HIIT) (down 4.08 to 2.50). In people with normal or slightly elevated blood pressure, the reductions were less pronounced or not at all.

Systolic and diastolic hypertension

The systolic blood pressure measures the pressure during the heartbeat – i.e. when the heart muscle contracts and pumps oxygen-rich blood into the vessels.

The diastolic blood pressure measures the pressure on the vessels when the heart muscle relaxes. The diastolic pressure is therefore lower than the systolic.

People can suffer from systolic or diastolic high blood pressure. In severe cases, both values ​​can also be increased.

Which is more important? In Germany, both values ​​are always included in the diagnosis of high blood pressure. Because both measured values ​​provide important information about heart health and can indicate a risk of diseases such as heart attack or stroke independently of one another.

The result is surprising, since endurance sports such as cycling, jogging or swimming have so far been recommended as blood pressure-lowering.

Sports physicians and cardiovascular researchers: That’s why isometric exercises are so effective

For sports physician and circulatory researcher Hans-Georg Predel from the German Sport University, the advantages of isometric strengthening exercises for hypertension patients are nothing new: “We have been using them for a long time because they are easy to use and do not require any equipment.” instruction should start: Some exercises lead to forced breathing, which people with high blood pressure should absolutely avoid, he warns. That’s why inexperienced people should turn to health-oriented sports studios or physiotherapists.

But why can supposedly simple exercises such as firmly pressing a foam ball or hand trainer (grip strength training) or the wall sit be so effective? Predel, who is also spokesman for the sports medicine section of the German Hypertension League, attributes this to several mechanisms: On the one hand, muscular training as such increases the elasticity of the blood vessels and improves blood circulation. On the other hand, exercising muscles release so-called myokines. These hormone-like substances would affect many cardiovascular and metabolic parameters, which in turn would have a positive impact on blood pressure.

Consequently, it may indeed be time to update hypertension recommendations, as the authors of the meta-analysis suggest. The recently published new guidelines of the European Hypertension Society would mention the advantages of isometric and strengthening exercises, but still put endurance training in the foreground.

“Drug Sport brings about as much as an established blood pressure drug”

Basically – and both the authors of the current work and Hans-Georg Predel emphasize this – all forms of training listed in the meta-analysis would reduce high blood pressure.

In general, the effects of regular exercise are comparable to those of medication, explains the expert from the German Sport University: “The drug sport brings about as much as an established blood pressure drug. Yet it is still dramatically underrated and drastically underutilized.”

Isometric training – two simple exercises to do at home

So-called “planks” or “wall sits” are classic examples of isometric exercises:

„Planks” (forearm support) are similar in their starting position to push-ups, whereby you do not support yourself on your hands but on your forearms. The body forms a straight line. This position should be held for two minutes (depending on the training level, shorter at first and then slowly increasing). The trunk muscles in particular are stressed and the entire center of the body as well as the inner muscles are strengthened.

„Wall Sits is a similarly simple exercise. Stand against a wall with your back straight and bend your knees until your thighs and thighs form a right angle. This position should be held for two minutes (depending on the training level, shorter at first and then slowly increasing). The butt and thigh muscles in particular are strengthened.

High blood pressure – that’s how much exercise sports physician Predel recommends

According to sports physician Predel, no great sporting ambitions are necessary to lower blood pressure: “Going for a walk or cycling in the fresh air three to four times a week and doing one or two 15 to 20-minute isometric and vigorous exercises that you can also do at home is enough already off.”

However, it is important to exercise regularly and consistently. A systematic plan can help. Hypertensive patients with greater athletic ambitions should seek medical advice before beginning their exercise program. All in all, the positive effect of regular exercise is quickly visible, Predel promises: “Even if you have invested three to four weeks in your quality of life, you can see the effects on your blood pressure.”

It also depends on the lifestyle

In addition, a healthy lifestyle with little alcohol, no smoking and a low-salt, Mediterranean diet are considered factors for natural blood pressure reduction. In addition, overweight and too much stress should be avoided.

Talk to your doctor and have your blood pressure checked regularly. In principle, any blood pressure above 140/90 mmHg should be treated. When a healthy lifestyle isn’t enough, antihypertensive medication can help. The German Heart Foundation gives you a good overview of which medications help and how.

rfe/with dpa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

