Lower limb electromyography: why it is done and how it happens

Article updated on 11 December 2023

Lower limb electromyography (EMG)

Why is it done?

As already partially anticipated in the previous few lines, electromyography is a test that is carried out in order to study the correct functionality of the peripheral nervous system, therefore evaluating any problems. In the case of lower limb electromyography, the legs will naturally be affected, providing useful information on the functionality of the peripheral nerves and skeletal muscles.

Lower limb electromyography it is therefore carried out in order to understand if there are problems of various kinds on nerve, sensory and motor conduction: carried out by a neurologist and a technician, it represents an in-depth examination useful for being able to adequately evaluate the presence of muscle pathologies, sclerosis, syndromes of various nature, and so on.

How is the exam carried out?

The test is generally carried out in an ordinary manner within many laboratory centers in all cities of Italy. Pragmatically, it is carried out while sitting or lying on a special bed, through the application of a needle-electrode, to be inserted into the individual muscles in order to be able to evaluate their electrical activity both when they are in a state of rest and when they are in a state of muscular contraction.

It hurts?

L’lower limb electromyography It’s not a very annoying exam, although it’s certainly not very pleasant. However, the tolerability of this test mainly depends on the pathology you are suffering from. Some patients, for example, complain of very little discomfort, while in other cases the pain is more significant.

How long does it last?

The duration of the lower limb electromyography exam varies depending on the area to be investigated. Generally speaking, the time fluctuation will be 15-20 minutes. Before carrying out the test, it is however advisable to try to have a preventive conversation with your doctor, who may suggest carrying out some basic tests before proceeding with this test.

In addition to the above, doctors often recommend to their patients a series of easy precautionary indications, which could avoid problems arising during the examination. For example, before the exam it is best not to apply any type of cream on the body, as some substances could hinder the passage of the electrical currents underlying the functioning of electromyography.

Furthermore, it is recommended to wear comfortable and easy to remove clothes, perhaps avoiding synthetic clothes which could give rise to electrostatic reactions. It is also expressly recommended to avoid taking corticosteroids in the days before the exam, as taking these elements could distort the result.

Having said that, our advice can only be to reach a full sharing of intentions with your main reference doctor. In fact, as a rule, an electromyography is carried out not as a routine analysis, but rather as a consequence of the possibility of detecting a certain pathology or not.

Therefore, it is also very likely that carrying out lower limb electromyography is only the last step of an analysis process that has been agreed with your doctor, and which could be very useful (in some cases, decisive) for be able to fully understand the patient’s clinical picture.

To find out more, we naturally recommend that you consult your general practitioner, or a good neurologist. We are sure that you will be able to find every explanation and every information to your doubts, inherent to this easy to carry out test, very common for those who have suspected pathological conditions in the lower limbs, and which should be approached without serious worries.

