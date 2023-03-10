Loxosceles spiders belong to the angle spider family and are native to South America. There they are known as the Chilean Angle Spider and are among the five most dangerous spiders in the world. Due to climate change and globalization, they have also spread to Europe.

In particular, the species Loxosceles laeta and Loxosceles rufescens were often deported and can adapt to different habitats. Experts fear that they could soon also be at home in Germany.

Why are Loxosceles spiders so dangerous to humans?

Loxosceles spiders are not aggressive and will only bite when threatened or constrained. The problem is that they like to hide in dark places like drawers, closets or clothes. This can easily lead to unwanted encounters. The bite of a Loxosceles spider is initially harmless and resembles a mosquito bite.

The toxin, which consists of proteins and can trigger skin necrosis or haemolysis, only becomes noticeable after hours. This means the skin breaks down or the red blood cells are destroyed. Consequences can range from swelling to blistering to kidney failure or even death.

This is how you can protect yourself

The best precaution is to clean dark spots regularly and shake out clothing or bedding before use. If you see a Loxosceles spider, do not touch it or try to catch it. If you suspect that you have been bitten by such a spider, you should consult a doctor as soon as possible and inform him of your suspicion. Timely treatment with an antiserum can prevent or at least limit the spread of skin necrosis.