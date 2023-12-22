Loyal’s Experimental Drug Seeks to Extend the Life of Large Dogs

San Francisco biotech company Loyal is on a mission to close the gap in life expectancy between large and small dog breeds. Dogs such as Bernese Mountain Dogs and Great Danes typically live only six to eight years, while corgis and Chihuahuas can live up to 15 and 20 years, respectively.

Loyal has been developing an experimental drug that aims to extend the life and improve the quality of life of large and giant dog breeds. The company recently announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined its drug has a “reasonable expectation of efficacy,” marking a significant step forward in their research. While the drug has not yet been proven to extend life expectancy, the FDA’s decision signals confidence in Loyal’s approach, and the drug is set to undergo larger trials.

Celine Halioua, CEO of Loyal, emphasized that the initiative aims to provide more time for dog owners to spend with their beloved pets, pointing out the heartbreak of large dogs having shorter life spans. Additionally, she noted that mixed breed dogs tend to live longer than purebred dogs.

The experimental drug works by reducing the levels of a hormone called IGF-1, which is associated with growth and metabolism and has been linked to dog size. Inhibition of this hormone has been shown to increase life expectancy in other species, such as worms, flies, and rodents. Early studies conducted by Loyal showed promising results, with the experimental drug successfully reducing the amount of IGF-1 in large dogs to levels seen in medium-sized dogs.

Loyal plans to conduct a larger study with around 1,000 companion dogs, specifically targeting large and giant breeds over the age of 7. Each dog will receive the experimental drug or a placebo to determine its effects on life expectancy. The study is expected to commence in 2024 or 2025.

The potential impact of Loyal’s research extends beyond dogs, as it may have implications for humans as well. However, it is a historic milestone in itself, as the FDA has not previously approved any drugs to extend the life of animals. Given the broad significance, Linda Rhodes, former CEO of pet biotech company Aratana Therapeutics and now an advisor to Loyal, emphasized the profound implications for other species, including humans.

